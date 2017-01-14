Pedro says the Premier League is tougher than the Spanish league

The Spaniard said that he would love to win the Premier League because its the strongest league in the world.

by gaurav.krishnan News 14 Jan 2017, 20:08 IST

Pedro has had a good season this year with Chelsea

What’s the story?

Chelsea winger Pedro says that lifting the Premier League title with Chelsea would mean as much as winning titles with Barcelona. Speaking with Times Of India, the former Barcelona player said, “At Barcelona, it’s normal to win most of the games, not here. It’s very different here to in Spain but the main thing is we want to win the title.”

“It’s difficult because the season is very long, there are a lot of games still to play. I would love to win the Premier League because it’s the strongest league in the world.” he added.

In case you didn’t know...

The Spanish winger was an integral member of two treble-winning Barcelona sides who took Europe by storm. The Spain International won five La Liga titles along with three Champions Leagues and 3 Copa del Reys in his time with the Catalan club.

Pedro has been in good form this season for Chelsea following his move from Barcelona two seasons ago and has scored 6 goals and notched up 6 assists in all competitions this season.

The heart of the matter

Pedro played with an incredible Barcelona team in the past that dominated Europe, but he rates the English Premier League higher than La Liga and acknowledges that it is tougher to win games in England than in Spain.

He also further said that winning the Premier League title for Chelsea would mean more to him than anything he has won at Barcelona.

What’s next?

The Spanish International Pedro has further said that he is “enjoying football more” in London at Chelsea and is “very comfortable on the pitch and scoring goals” and that he wants to continue at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea currently lead the Premier League going into the next 5 months of the season but whether they stay there and win the Premier League remains to be seen.

However, Pedro has re-iterated that Chelsea are in no mood to slip up, saying “All the players are high on confidence and the team are fighting for each other on the pitch.”

Sportskeeda’s Take

Pedro has re-invented himself this season in England after failing to adapt to the Premier League last season for Chelsea. His resurgence with goals, assists, plenty of desire and commendable all-round play has certainly helped in Chelsea’s remarkable run of wins in the Premier League.

He may be quite right in saying that winning the title with Chelsea would mean more to him than the ones he won with Barcelona because he knows first hand about the rigours of the English game.

For a winger who is now 29-years-old, transitioning to English football is not easy but Pedro has kept up with the fast-paced game in England and worked hard on maintaining his speed, stamina, skill and goal-scoring ability.