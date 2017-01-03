EPL 2016/17: Pep Guardiola already considering retirement

Guardiola's side laboured to a win against Burnley; the Manchester City manager was unhappy with the refereeing.

by gaurav.krishnan News 03 Jan 2017, 22:13 IST

Guardiola was displeased with the standard of refereeing in the game against Burnley

What’s the story?

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has shocked the football world after giving an indication that he plans to retire from management after his spell in Manchester.

The ex-Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager who is currently seeing his Manchester City side falter on numerous occasions, has said that he won’t be taking up any more jobs in the future and that ‘his goodbye has already started’.

Speaking with NBC about his future, Guardiola said, “I will be at Manchester for the next three seasons, maybe more, but I am arriving at the end of my coaching career, of this I am sure. I will not be on the bench until I am 60 or 65 years old. I feel the process of my goodbye has already started.”

When asked further about his comments after the game, he said: “It might be one of my last teams – because I decide so.”

In case you didn’t know...

This comes just six months into his spell in the Premier League at the Etihad. He was considerably displeased after his side laboured to a win over Burnley after Fernandinho got sent off in the first half of the game – the Brazilian’s 3rd red card in 6 games and City’s 7th red card of the season.

The heart of the matter

Guardiola has failed to adjust to the Premier League after finding success in both Spain and Germany really quickly. Manchester City have struggled domestically, losing important games and key players thus far this season whether through injury or the glaring disciplinary issues.

This recent outburst after the game against Burnley, even though his side won, further highlights how much of a toll all the aspects of the English game are taking on the Catalan-born manager.

What next?

Although the real reason for his decision to quit management after his job at City remains a mystery, he will surely look to win some trophies for the Manchester club before the end of his contract. He must however, turn things around for the club soon or he might risk being sacked even before that.

Guardiola also claimed that he is still struggling to understand the rules in England and said, “OK so I have to adapt and I have to understand there are special rules here in England. Now I will learn.”

Sportskeeda’s Take

Pep Guardiola has been heralded in the past as one of the best managers in the world but he has found it hard to adapt to life in the Premier League with Manchester City. Whether this has led to his sudden change of mind about his career as a manager is debatable, but it is for certain that the footballing world will lose out on a masterful tactician when he does eventually retire.

Tweet Speak

Appalling post-match interview from Guardiola with sky reporter just now. Rude, sarcastic and completely lacking in class. — George Riley (@georgeyboy) 2 January 2017



That post-match interview backs up what I've long thought: Guardiola is more similar to Mourinho personality-wise than either would admit — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) 2 January 2017