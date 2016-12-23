Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique agree that Lionel Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo

Pep Guardiola oversaw Messi’s rise to prominence in Barcelona

Lionel Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo – The Argentine superstar’s current Barcelona manager Luis Enrique and former boss Pep Guardiola have planted their flags in football’s eternal debate. The Manchester City boss even went further, claiming there was no comparison to be made between the pair and that Messi was on ‘another level’ entirely.

Cristiano Ronaldo is fresh of a Ballon d’Or win, but Barcelona boss Luis Enrique is having none of it, ridiculing the award as a ‘melon’, saying “Messi can play in any position he wants. He's just different. It's ridiculous that they're comparing awards, golden melons, whatever it is that they want to compare. Not to take anything away from current players, no disrespect to anyone right now. I'm thinking about past players. There's no comparison.”

Speaking to the club’s official channel, Enrique continued his defence of Messi’s abilities, saying “Don't forget to compare Messi to players from many years ago. The level of play was far inferior physically. Professional footballers are for more prepared these days, much stronger physically, in terms of skill, the coaches are much better and give much more info to the players. For a player to do this, in this era, there will never be another one like him.”

Pep Guardiola also wades into the debate

Luis Enrique was understandably staunch in his backing of Lionel Messi, especially given that he is his current manager. Pep Guardiola could afford to be more respectful, especially since he is now the manager of Manchester City, but the Spaniard remains a steadfast Messi admirer.

Speaking ahead of his pre-match press conference, Guardiola said “I agree with Luis. Messi is the best, he is definitely the best. He knows how to play, score and make the other players play. He is always there. With all the respect to all the players, first to Cristiano Ronaldo – congratulations to him for the award – I think Messi is on another level.”

The plaudits for Lionel Messi gained fresh impetus after the forward’s superb performance against RCD Espanyol in the Catalan derby. The Argentine wowed world audiences with a staggering run that beat 4 defenders while setting up Luis Suarez for a goal. Barcelona hope to see more of Messi’s magic, by making him the best-paid player in the world and tying him down to a new contract.