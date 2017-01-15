Perisic, Eder score late to lift Inter to victory over Chievo

by Reuters News 15 Jan 2017, 10:24 IST

MILAN (Reuters) - Late goals by Ivan Perisic and Eder completed a superb comeback for Inter Milan as they recovered from a goal down to beat Chievo Verona 3-1 at the San Siro in Serie A on Saturday.

Perisic caused havoc from his position wide on the left but Chievo took the lead against the run of play in the 34th minute when Sergio Pellissier volleyed home a corner despite having Danilo D'Ambrosio draped all over him.

Inter struggled to get back into the game but Mauro Icardi put his side level by skillfully guiding Antonio Candreva's cross past Stefano Sorrentino, who made a string of fine saves in the game but could not stop the Inter captain's effort.

With Sorrentino's defence finally breached, Perisic cut in from the left to fire home with four minutes left and Eder added a third three minutes into added time to lift Inter level on 36 points with AC Milan and a point behind fourth-placed Lazio.

Chievo stay in 11th spot with 25 points from 20 games.

On Sunday, leaders Juventus travel to Fiorentina while second-placed AS Roma are at Udinese, Napoli, in third, host Pescara and Lazio welcome Atalanta. Milan play Torino on Monday.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Ken Ferris)