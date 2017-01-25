EPL 2016/17: Philippe Coutinho signs new deal with Liverpool

Liverpool have reportedly made the Brazilian the highest-paid player at the club.

by Arvind Sriram Breaking 25 Jan 2017, 13:48 IST

Coutinho has committed his long-term future to Liverpool(Image: Liverpool FC)

What’s the story?

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has officially signed a new deal with the Anfield club which will come into effect from July 1. The Brazilian was earlier linked with a move to Barcelona who were looking to replace Ivan Rakitic with the 24-year-old.

“I would like to thank everybody at the club, first of all. I am very happy to sign a new contract here. It is a club that I am very grateful to and this shows my happiness here. I signed this new contract to stay here for a few more years because it’s a great honour for me,” the Brazilian said, while speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, after penning the new deal.

“It gives me great happiness because I was welcomed here with open arms by everyone at the club and the supporters right from my first day. I am very thankful to this football club for everything.”

In case you didn’t know...

The Brazilian joined Liverpool from Inter Milan in 2013 and has subsequently established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. The 24-year-old has scored 26 goals in 121 league appearances for the Reds.

This season, he was at his scintillating best, scoring six goals in 14 appearances as he helped Liverpool keep pace with league leaders Chelsea, before succumbing to injury, which subsequently derailed their challenge.

The heart of the matter

The 24-year-old has been one of Liverpool’s best players this season, which has resulted in him being linked with a move to several European giants. The likes of Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich were interested in securing the Brazilian’s services but Liverpool have acted quickly to tie him down to a new long-term deal, the length of which is still unknown.

The former Inter Milan midfielder has reportedly received a significant pay rise as well which could have contributed to his decision to stay at Anfield. Reports have suggested that Liverpool have made him the highest-paid player at the club.

What’s next?

Coutinho returned from injury at the end of November and featured in Liverpool’s EFL Cup semi-final against Southampton, which the Reds lost by a solitary goal. He will be hoping to help his side overturn that deficit in the second leg on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Klopp will be hoping that the Brazilian can regain some of his early season form as Liverpool look to get their title challenge back on track. The Merseyside club currently lie in fourth place, ten points off league leaders Chelsea.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Coutinho has been one of the best midfielders on the planet the past couple of seasons and has deservedly gotten a new contract, which will see him ply his trade at Anfield for the foreseeable future. His presence in Liverpool‘s midfield will be crucial if they are to challenge on all fronts this season.