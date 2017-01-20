Bundesliga 2016/17: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang unsure of Dortmund future but rules out Bayern move

Pierre-Emerick-Aubameyang contract with Borussia-Dortmund expires in 2020.

Aubameyang has been topping the goal-scoring charts for Dortmund this season

What’s the story?

Having been linked to several big European clubs as well Chinese Super League in the past few months, Dortmund superstar, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has stated that he is open to a move away from Signal Iduna Park but not to join Bayern Munich.

In an interview with Fussball Bild, the 27-year-old striker has confirmed that he won’t be leaving the club in January but come June, things might be different.

"No one can predict the future," Aubameyang told Fussball Bild. "The only thing for sure is that I'm currently with Dortmund and I love it there.”

Aubameyang also expressed his thoughts when asked about a possible move to Real Madrid in the future.

"At the moment I really don't think about it. I focus only on the work with my team-mates with Dortmund and Gabon. But I cannot say that I'll stay for another two, five or 10 years. It is possible that in June a club comes to an agreement with Dortmund."

Keeping in mind the feelings of Borussia Dortmund fans, the Gabon international also ruled out a move to arch-rivals, Bayern Munich.

"Never would I switch to Bayern," added the Gabon striker.

In case you didn’t know

Aubameyang’s exceptional performances for Dortmund over the last couple of seasons has made him a target for clubs all over Europe. Aubameyang’s goal-scoring record speaks for itself as the striker has scored 100 goals in just 165 appearances for Dortmund over the last four seasons.

His goal scoring prowess and popularity had Chinese Super League clubs bidding £125 million for the services of the 27-year-old earlier this month.

The Dortmund man is currently on international duty with his national side Gabon, taking part in the ongoing African Cup of Nations. Aubameyang already has 20 goals in 22 appearances for Dortmund this season.

The heart of the matter

Although Aubameyang is receiving all kinds of praise, attention and personal glory with Dortmund, the player’s ultimate ambition has always been to play for Real Madrid. The striker had also stated that it was his grandfather’s dream to see him play for Los Blancos one day.

What next?

As the club’s director, Hans-Joachim Watzke claimed that as long as any club is prepared to meet his price tag of €70m, Borussia- Dortmund will have no problem letting go of the Gabon international.

Sportskeeda’s take

Despite several big clubs linked with Aubameyang, the striker has always had his mind set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, and with his proven goal scoring record, the Spanish giants will surely welcome him with open arms.