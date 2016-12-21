Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang worth 30 million more than Paul Pogba, claims Lothar Matthaus

The striker could move to Madrid after Madrid’s transfer ban was reduced

German legend Lothar Matthaus reckons that Borussia Dortmund should demand a world record transfer fee for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if the German club decides to sell their talisman. The 55-year-old also took a dig at Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba’s £89 million price tag.

Matthaus, who won the Ballon d'Or in 1990 after leading West Germany to World Cup glory, is one of the greatest players in the history of the beautiful game. The legendary midfielder believes that Pogba is not a player who can make the difference on the pitch, whereas Aubameyang is capable of single-handedly winning games for his side. “If a player like Pogba costs €105 million, BVB would have to get €150 million for Aubameyang,” Matthaus wrote in his column for German daily, Bild.

“Because he is a player who makes the difference. Pogba does not. Aubameyang has developed a lot and cannot be put off by anything. I hope we see him for a long time in the Bundesliga.”

Aubameyang profile

Aubameyang, who arrived at the Westfalenstadion in 2013, has netted a century of goals for Dortmund in 165 appearances. The Gabon international has evolved into one of the deadliest strikers in the continent and he leads the Bundesliga goalscoring charts with 16 goals this season.

The 27-year-old, who has been linked with Real Madrid and Manchester City, would certainly command a huge fee when he leaves Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Real Madrid is my childhood dream club, says Aubameyang

With Real Madrid's transfer ban reduced, the Los Blancos might come calling for him next summer while Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is also keen on the star striker. Aubameyang had earlier revealed that he is happy at Dortmund but playing for Real Madrid is a childhood dream.

"Real has a close connection with my family," he said.

"The media is doing too much [speculation]. It's a childhood dream. But, as I always said, I play at Dortmund and I'm glad to be there and it's really good for me. And I don't even know if Madrid really wants me. If Real comes one day, then that's good. Otherwise, life goes on. This is not a problem.”

While Aubameyang is constantly making the headlines by scoring goals for fun, Pogba has not done a lot to justify the whopping sum of money that the Red Devils had invested in him.

However, many believe Pogba’s best is yet to come as he is just 23 years old and it is just a matter of time before the Frenchman turns into United’s main man.

(Video Courtesy: BundesBorussenLiga 1909 YouTube Channel)