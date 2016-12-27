Pogba will be at his peak next season: Mourinho

Manchester, Dec 27 (IANS) According to Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, Paul Pogba will be at the peak of his form by the next season.

Pogba, 23, provided an assist in United's 3-1 Boxing Day defeat of Sunderland, his third of the Premier League campaign, a tally he has matched in top-flight goals this season.

"The Premier League is very difficult. You play three, four years in Italy and you come to the Premier League and the world is completely different," Mourinho told SFR Sport.

"He's doing well, he's doing more than well. His evolution is clear. So I can imagine that next season for Paul will be top."

Pogba was 14th in the Ballon d'Or vote for 2016.

"At the moment, if you're not a goal scorer, you cannot win the Ballon d'Or. But if the perception changes, then Paul can win it, because Paul is not a goal scorer.

"Paul is a midfielder who will score more and more goals, because I think he has good conditions to score goals. Paul is a midfielder, in my opinion, the best, the best in the world. Obviously, he's young, he can still improve, he wants to improve, which is even better," Mourinho said.

"He has an agent who, in my opinion, is great for the player, because he's not the typical agent who puts the player on the moon. He demands a lot from the player. He wants the player to be better and better all the time. So I think he has everything around him to be a great player."

