Breaking: Prandelli quits Valencia after one win in eight league matches

News 30 Dec 2016, 23:28 IST
LEGANES, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 29: Cesare Prandelli manager of Valencia CF looks down before the start of the Copa del Rey Round of 32 match between CD Leganes and Valencia CF at Estadio Municipal de Butarque on November 29, 2016 in Leganes, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

(Reuters) - Former Italy coach Cesare Prandelli has resigned as manager of Valencia after one win in eight Liga matches in charge, the Spanish La Liga club said on Friday.

Prandelli, who had signed until June 2018 with Valencia's Chinese owners in October to become their ninth coach since 2012, is negotiating the termination of his contract.

"Cesare Prandelli has communicated to Valencia Club de Futbol his irrevocable decision to resign from his position as coach, as of Friday, December 30th," the club said in a statement.

"'Voro' Gonzalez will take over in charge of the first team squad," they said.

After a 2-1 win over Sporting Gijon in his first match in charge, Valencia have lost four and drawn three, languishing in 17th place in the La Liga standings with 12 points from 15 games, above the relegation zone only on goal difference.

