I-League 2017: Predicted XI for East Bengal

East Bengal have an exceptionally strong squad on paper.

by Abhranil Roy Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jan 2017, 14:49 IST

Trevor Morgan will look to lead his side to the title

A new year is here, and so is another season of the Indian League, or the I-League, as it is popularly called. The 20th edition of the league has several strong contenders, namely Bengaluru FC, East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and DSK Shivajians.

With the All India Football Federation determined to merge both the I-League and the ISL from next year, it could well be the last time we see the league in its unadulterated form. As such, this is possibly the last chance for several of the clubs to lift the trophy.

For the Red and Gold brigade, there is added pressure, since, despite being a giant in the local football circuit, they haven’t won the league since 2004. They have come agonisingly close quite a few times but it has always gone wrong for them in the final lap of the race. Last season, they finished third behind Bengaluru and Mohun Bagan, but they led the table at the half-way stage.

Also read: I-League 2017: East Bengal vs. Aizawl FC - Preview

The Bengal club have put together a very good squad this season, and in Trevor James Morgan, they have a coach who knows the ins and outs of Indian football. This is the Australian’s second stint at East Bengal, and he has been given complete freedom to pick and choose players of his choice.

Problems still persist, though, as there are question marks on the fitness of some players as well as the sudden disappearance of Simon Molatby, the club’s physio. However, Morgan is confident that his team will go all the way.

Let’s take a look at the possible names that could make it to the playing XI once all the footballers are fit.

Formation( 4-2-3-1)

Goalkeeper – Subhashish Roy Chowdhury

Chowdhury is one of the most experienced keepers in the country

Subhashish Roy Chowdhury will be expected to start in goal for East Bengal. He is easily one of the most experienced and consistent goalkeepers in the country, and he will be looking to add the I-League trophy to his already glittering cabinet, which also includes the ISL trophy which we won with Atletico de Kolkata in 2014.

Gifted with an amazing shot stopping ability and a cool head, the former Mahindra United goalkeeper will be looking to lead his side from the back.