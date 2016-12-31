Premier League 2016/17: Grading the transfers - Liverpool

The Reds signed 7 players in the summer transfer window

@Aaditya_LFC by Aaditya Narayan Top 5 / Top 10 31 Dec 2016, 19:22 IST

Despite the new signings, Philippe Coutinho has been Klopp’s most important player so far

Liverpool are flying high. Jurgen Klopp’s men are second in the Premier League, with one game left to finish the first half of fixtures. Ever since Klopp took over as the manager, there have been massive strides of progress made at the club.

They reached the Capital One Cup final last year, only to lose on penalties to Manchester City. They also enjoyed a stunning campaign in the Europa League and Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund and Villareal were beaten on the road to the final, which they lost 3-1 to Sevilla in Basel.

The Dortmund game, in particular, was the most amazing Anfield game in a very long time as Liverpool came back from 3-1 down to win 4-3, courtesy an injury time winner from Dejan Lovren.

But if there was one thing that last season made clear, it was that Liverpool needed to assess their squad, get rid of certain non-performers and add a whole lot of quality to the squad. And Klopp got down to business early.

So out went Christian Benteke, Joe Allen, Martin Skrtel, Jordon Ibe, Brad Smith and Kolo Toure.

Straight after the Europa League final, the German manager said that the club would strive to finish off their incoming transfers early in the window so that the new players have time to adjust to the other players, the club and most importantly, to the tactics and style of play that Klopp demands.

Liverpool eventually signed seven players in the transfer window – Marko Grujic, Joel Matip, Loris Karius, Sadio Mane, Alexander Manninger, Ragnar Klavan and Georginio Wijnaldum arrived in the summer and the last signing of those – Wijnaldum – was signed at the end of July.

We take a look at how each of those signings has performed this season and whether they have met the expectations that the management and the fans had of them.

#1 Marko Grujic

Grujic has played largely only in the EFL Cup

Grujic was signed in a deal that was agreed with Red Star Belgrade in January, although he arrived only in the summer. The transfer was said to be worth around £6 million. The 20-year-old Serb has been affected by injuries after a strong pre-season. He scored against Fleetwood Town in his first pre-season game for the club, and in his last pre-season game, he put the icing on the cake as he scored a beautiful looping header to round off a brilliant 4-0 win over Barcelona.

But once the season started, Grujic has been mainly used only for the cup games. In the fourth round EFL Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur, Grujic put in a tremendous display. He assisted the first goal for Daniel Sturridge and in general, he was a nuisance to the Spurs midfield with the intelligence of his movement.

But that has pretty much been the only meaningful action in the first half of the season for Grujic. He has had only 30 minutes of action in two league appearances for the Reds this season and has been troubled by recurring niggling injuries, which has ensured his Liverpool career has not quite taken off yet.

Grade – 4/10 – Grujic has shown signs of promise and potential but he just has not played enough to make enough of a judgement about whether this transfer was a success or not.