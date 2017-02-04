Premier League 2016/17: Hull City 2-0 Liverpool, Player Ratings

The Tigers got only their 5th win of the season, and their third straight home win over Liverpool.

Hull City pulled off a surprise victory over Liverpool

Hull City were in fantastic form against Liverpool as they executed their game plan to perfection to boost their survival hopes, as the Tigers ran out 2-0 winners over the Reds, who were just never in the game.

Alfred N’Diaye scored just before half-time to give Hull the lead before Oumar Niasse rounded off proceedings as the Hull revival under Marco Silva continued. For Liverpool, the wait for a Premier League win in 2017 continues, as the Reds’ push for a top-four position looks to be floundering more with every game they play.

Here is how each player fared.

Hull City

Eldin Jakupovic – 6/10

At the beginning of the second half, when Liverpool were piling on the pressure, Jakupovic looked a little uncertain, as his handling was questionable on more than one occasion. But he did make a good save to deny Mane in that period, before denying Henderson with a great save late in the game.

Omar Elabdellaoui – 6/10

The Hull right-back was very good. He barely ever went forward, but his defensive work was top-notch. He had to deal with James Milner, who was getting forward at will, but he ensured that the Englishman did not get anything into the box of the quality that could trouble Hull.

Andrea Ranocchia – 7/10

The Italian showed his experience and quality with a top-notch display. He was terrific in the air and dealt with Roberto Firmino admirably. What made Ranocchia’s performance even more commendable was the fact that he was drafted into the eleven only 20 minutes before kickoff after Michael Dawson was injured in the warm-up.

Harry Maguire – 7/10

Maguire had another impressive games at the heart of the Huil City defence

The Englishman’s stock continues to rise as he put in another tall display at the heart of the Hull defence. His communication with Ranocchia was spot on, as there was no space afforded to any of the Liverpool attackers.

Andrew Robertson – 7/10

With Mane back in the Liverpool side, it was always going to be a busy afternoon for Robertson, but the Scottish international stood up to the challenge, and definitely won that individual battle. His energy on the left flank was terrific, as both Mane and Nathaniel Clyne were pressed into making silly mistakes.

Tom Huddlestone – 9/10

It was an absolutely outstanding performance from Huddlestone. He was always there to thwart Adam Lallana and Philippe Coutinho, ensuring they kept making stray passes. The defensive work aside, Huddlestone’s passing was terrific, as he was almost always the one to set Hull off on counter-attacks. Man of the Match.

Alfred N’Diaye – 8/10

In the heart of the midfield, he complemented Huddlestone brilliantly. His energy and pressing in the first half was outstanding. He topped off a brilliant half by giving Hull the lead just before half-time. He was visibly tired in the second half, but he stayed on and did his job.

Sam Clucas – 7/10

As Clucas always does, he put everything he had on the pitch. His energy and running were brilliant for Hull, as he was always the spare man tracking Liverpool’s attackers.

Kamil Grosicki – 5/10

Tom Huddlestone dictated play from midfield for Hull City

With Hull sitting deep for large periods, he needed to get them up the field with his pace, but he barely did that. He also never tracked Milner with any real intent, ensuring the Liverpool left-back had loads of space to work with.

Evandro – 6/10

The defensive side of his game was spot on, like all of his team-mates. But he could not get his passing going.

Abel Hernandez – 5/10

Hernandez did not have a good game. His hold-up play wasn’t really encouraging as he was getting beaten in the air by both Joel Matip and Lucas. He had a big chance to kill the game off before Niasse eventually did, but his touch let him down and allowed Mignolet to smother.

Substitutes

Josh Tymon – 5/10

His work was largely restricted to tracking back and helping Robertson out. He performed that role to perfection.

Oumar Niasse – 7/10

He had one moment of significance in the game and he came up trumps. It was a neat finish that killed the game off.

David Meyler – N/A

He came on for the last five minutes as Hull shored up their defensive numbers.

Liverpool

The Liverpool backline had another game to forget

Simon Mignolet – 4/10

What more can be said about Mignolet that already hasn’t been said? He was meek in attacking the ball and palmed straight to N’Diaye for him to give Hull the lead. He made a good save to deny Hernandez, but that goal just before half-time was all his fault and derailed Liverpool.

Nathaniel Clyne – 5/10

He had nothing to do defensively. He went forward and found himself in good positions on numerous occasions, but as usual, there was not quality.

Joel Matip – 5/10

He had precious little to do defensively. He should have done better to deny Niasse as it was just a simple ball over the top from Ranocchia that undid Liverpool. He had two good opportunities to score from set-pieces but was denied.

Lucas Leiva – 5/10

Aerially, he was strong against both Hernandez and Niasse. But the fact that he is Liverpool’s centre-back in the Premier League is in itself a testament to how thin the squad is.

James Milner – 4/10

Like Clyne, he had very little to do defensively. He was camped in the Hull half, but did not deliver a single ball of any quality. He also took a couple of aimless shots when passing to a team-mate would definitely have been a better option.

Jordan Henderson – 5/10

His passing was like it always is, safe and mostly sideways or backwards. He made a couple of raking cross-field passes that the attackers must have done better with. He also had a shot saved brilliantly by Jakupvic late in the game.

Emre Can – 3/10

Can was ineffective in midfield

In one word, Can’s performance can be described as lazy. He was second to almost every 50-50 situation and his passing was abysmal.

Philippe Coutinho – 5/10

He had Liverpool’s best chance of the game, as he somehow fluffed his line from six yards out. He was not his usual self, as his touch deserted him on more than one occasion. He needs to step up for Liverpool.

Adam Lallana – 5/10

There were the twists and turns that we’re used to seeing from Lallana. But this was more a performance like the Lallana who played in his early Liverpool career. Very ineffective.

Sadio Mane – 6/10

His pace was a threat to the Hull defence and he did cause a few problems. But he needed support from those around him.

Roberto Firmino – 5/10

The Brazilian duo didn't create too many chances in the game

Firmino looked tired and jaded. He never got a significant touch of the ball in any position of note. He needs to be much better than this.

Substitutes

Daniel Sturridge – 4/10

He came on to replace Can in the middle of the second half, but he barely had a touch of the ball.

Divock Origi – N/A

He did not have a touch of the ball as he came on for the last ten minutes of the game.

Alberto Moreno – N/A

He replaced Milner late in the game, but Hull scored as soon as he came on, which meant any efforts from him would be futile.