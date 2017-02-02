Rampant Man City batter West Ham

by Reuters News 02 Feb 2017, 03:28 IST

Britain Soccer Football - West Ham United v Manchester City - Premier League - London Stadium - 1/2/17 West Ham's Mark Noble and teammates remonstrate with referee Kevin Friend after the match Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic

Manchester City revived their faint title hopes with an attacking masterclass against West Ham United, inflicting a bruising 4-0 defeat on their beleaguered opponents at the London Stadium on Wednesday.

City were rampant in a one-sided first half as Kevin De Bruyne finished off a swift counter-attack to put them ahead after 17 minutes and David Silva doubled the lead from close range after good work from Leroy Sane.

There was more misery for West Ham when City's January signing Gabriel Jesus scored his first goal for the club, side-footing in Raheem Sterling's pass six minutes before the break, and Yaya Toure slammed home from the spot in the second half.

City, who had lost their previous two away games, stayed fifth in the table on 46 points, behind Liverpool on goal difference and 10 points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

