Ranking the Premier League's top 5 midfielders in 2016

The best midfielders in the calendar year.

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam Top 5 / Top 10 30 Dec 2016, 02:15 IST

Lallana has been one of Liverpool’s key men this year

The midfield is often referred to as “ the engine room” of a team, because of its importance in controlling the speed and flow of a game. While the strikers will often lap up the plaudits, many of the game’s most elegant artists ply their trade in midfield.

One of the most interesting narratives in the Premier League this season was the emergence of several midfielders who went on to elevate their teams and catalyse significant change in the table. This piece will rank the Premier League's five best midfielders in what was truly “the year of the midfielder.”

#1 Adam Lallana

Adam Lallana had a frustrating start to life at Liverpool, he could never find the rhythm and consistency expected of him at Anfield. His woes were also compounded by having to play out of position. All indicators pointed to him leaving last summer, but the England International has become a different man ever since the arrival of Jurgen Klopp.

Lallana’s resurrection has been a result of Klopp’s extensive training ground work, which has added steel, pressing and subtle movement to his game. These attributes combined with

Lallana’s technical abilities have made him the lynchpin of Liverpool’s midfield. His incredible turnaround has made him so indispensable, that Liverpool’s attack has lost some of its purpose and incisiveness without him.

His late runs and final ball have been so vital to Liverpool’s possession game this year, that they’ve led to him being labelled “baby Lampard” in Premier League circles. He has accrued 11 goals and 12 assists in 28 games this calendar year.

While Liverpool’s brilliant front three will always receive the majority of the acclaim, the club’s most seasoned followers will all point to Lallana as their best player this year.