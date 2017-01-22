La Liga 2016/17 - Real Madrid 2-1 Malaga - 5 Talking Points

Real Madrid got back to winning ways with a hard-fought 2-1 win against Malaga.

22 Jan 2017

Real Madrid players celebrate their second goal

After two consecutive losses, Real Madrid got back to winning ways with a 2-1 win over a struggling Malaga side at the Bernabeu. Los Blancos have always had a brilliant record against Malaga but were up against a sportier opponent tonight but they managed to survive Malaga's attempts to disrupt their party.

The only downside for the hosts was an injury to Marcelo in the first half, which saw him being substituted. The Brazilian is expected to spend some time on the sidelines which could be problematic for Zidane.

Meanwhile, Sergio Ramos' dream season continued as he scored a first-half brace to give his side a 2-0 advantage going into the break. Juanpi halved the deficit at the hour mark for the visitors. Malaga had a handful of chances to find an equaliser but failed to break Keylor Navas' resistance.

Let's take a look at five talking points from the exciting game that took place at the home of the European champions:

#1 The leader rises to the occasion

Sergio Ramos now has six league goals to his name this season

Real Madrid were in a bit of a fix going into tonight's game as the confidence in the squad was shot after back-to-back defeats. Ramos was up for the task though as he was present in the right place at the right time to guide home two set piece goals in the first half. Though his second goal looked offside, it was a brilliant performance by the club captain to guide his team to victory and solidify their lead at the summit of the La Liga.

Ramos has been sensational this season as his record of eight goals suggest. Moreover, he had kept the Madrid side unbeaten with late goals against FC Barcelona and Deportivo La Coruna. Ramos has now scored 50 goals in his Madrid career and is surprisingly the club's second top scorer this season in the league.