La Liga 2016/17 - Real Madrid 5-0 Granada - 5 Talking Points

Real Madrid eased past Granada to extend their lead at the top.

07 Jan 2017

Madrid extended their unbeaten streak to 39 games

Real Madrid resumed their league assignments for 2017 in the most emphatic way possible as they thrashed a lowly Granada 5-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu to restore their 6-point lead at the top of the table.

Bolstered by a clinical show in mid-week against Sevilla in the Copa Del Rey, Los Blancos continued in the same vein and put the hapless visitors to the sword. Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo on either side of a brace from Isco saw the hosts race to a 4-0 lead in just 30 minutes, effectively putting the game to bed.

Whilst there could’ve been another goal rush after the break, Madrid slackened off a little – perhaps keeping the upcoming Sevilla game in mind – and could muster just one goal for all their dominance.

Regardless, it was business as usual for the leaders as they not only sailed through the tie but also turned the screw on arch-rivals Barcelona, who have a daunting game in Villarreal tomorrow. We get to the bottom of some of the major talking points from the clash.

#1 Real Madrid equal unbeaten record; on their way to create history

With yet another victory in the bag, Real Madrid have now equalled Barcelona’s unbeaten record of 39 games which they set just a year ago. Ironically, that run ended against Madrid themselves, who have followed in their footsteps but stand a chance of making history next week.

Since the 2-0 shock at Wolfsburg in the Champions League last April, Los Blancos have never been on the losing end of a tie. Although there were a few hiccups on the road, their grit and resolve helped them escape a defeat.

Now, thirty-nine games later, Zidane’s men stand on the verge of more history as they can set a new Spanish record of going 40 games in all competitions without a defeat when they make their way to the Roman Sanchez Pizjuan to take on Sevilla in the second leg of the League Cup, albeit having virtually secured a place in the next round.

Onwards and upwards.