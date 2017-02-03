Real Madrid and Barcelona fail to top list for Euro 2016 payouts

Juventus grab top honours

What’s the story?

Real Madrid and Barcelona might be toppers when it comes to making revenue, but they find themselves well short of Italian champions, Juventus, in UEFA’s list of payouts to the clubs for allowing their players to participate in the Euro 2016.

The reigning Serie A champions were handed almost €3.5 million for releasing their players for the tournament, which is almost a million more than what current La Liga leaders, Real Madrid, who were compensated €2.5 million for their players, made and Barcelona, who were given €2.4 million for their cooperation.

From England, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United made the most money, with all three receiving over €3 million each. In Germany, Bayern Munich, as expected, topped the list with €2.9 million reaching their treasure.

UEFA president, Aleksander Ceferin, was pleased as he said: “I am very pleased to see that we are able to provide financial benefits to so many clubs of all profiles and sizes in order to reward their contribution to Euro 2016.”

In case you didn’t know…

UEFA provide payouts to the clubs who allow their players to play in international tournaments. According to UEFA, a total 641 clubs from 54 countries were remunerated for their players and a total of €150 million was distributed among them.

Heart of the matter

England made the most money from the tournament as their 60 teams generated €37 million. The Germans came second as they made €18.3 million, which is less than half of what English clubs made cumulatively.

Quite surprisingly, Spain couldn’t even make the third spot as Italian clubs received €16 million, which is more than the €10.3 million that the Spanish clubs received.

What’s next?

With clubs like Farsley Celtic, who are in the 8th tier, receiving almost €30,000 for their cooperation, the money can be used to boost their squad in a bid to get promoted to the higher divisions. It has also been reported that the forecasted amount that will be distributed among the clubs for allowing their players to participate in the Euro 2020 and its qualifiers is just under €200 million.

Sportskeeda’s take…

Since all the players are owned by the clubs, this is a great initiative to motivate clubs to send their players to international competitions as it is a good way to earn money as well as the respect of the footballing fraternity.

