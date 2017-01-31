Real Madrid set to beat Barcelona and Manchester United to the signing of Paulo Dybala - reports

Real Madrid look set to get one over Barcelona and Manchester United as they all chase the Argentine and Juve Superstar

by Anirudh Menon News 31 Jan 2017, 10:24 IST

Dybala in action against Sassuolo

What’s the story?

Paulo Dybala is reportedly unhappy at Juventus and looks all set to make a move to La Liga. While earlier reports had suggested that he would join compatriot Lionel Messi at Barcelona, it’s been reported by Marca that Real Madrid are up to their old tricks again and may just hijack the Juve lad’s transfer – just like they did with another Argentine oh so many years ago – and what’s going for them is the fact that Dybala reportedly expressed a desire to suit up in all white and play at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. This would leave honchos at Barcelona and Manchester United (who also been linked with the Juve lad for a while now) disappointed

In case you didn’t know...

Dybala’s relationship with the often abrasive Massimiliano ‘Max’ Allegri has deteriorated to such an extent that the Argentine rebuffed his coach’s proffered handshake after being substituted during the Old Lady's 2-0 win over Sassuolo last weekend.

The screengrab may be hazy, but what’s happening in it is clear as moonlight

The Argentine has not been in peak form this season, scoring just 8 times in 21 games what with Gonzalo Higuain hogging the goalscoring headlines. With his undoubted talent and incredible skill on the ball, he would make a brilliant addition to any team on the planet.

The heart of the matter

With Karim Benzema on the way out and Cristiano Ronaldo becoming less of a left-sided forward by the day, Paulo Dybala would kill four stones in one for the Madrid hierarchy. Replace the goalscoring prowess of Benzema, allow Ronaldo to play with freedom, put out a front three of ‘PBC’ that can stand toe-to-toe with the famed ‘MSN’, and... win bragging rights for at least a season over their hated Catalan rivals by pipping them to the post. An added bonus? They can get one over Manchester United who beat them to the signing of another Juve man – Paul Pogba

With such a scenario laid out in front of him, reports in Madrid suggest that Florentino Perez is set to go all out and break the bank to get ahold of the man who could well be on his way to taking over the tag of “world’s best player” from the likes of Ronaldo and Messi.

What next?

The overturning of Madrid’s transfer ban (downsizing of the ban, to be more accurate) will enable Los Meringues to do what they do and own the transfer market in the summer. With Dybala likely looking for a quick exit out of Turin, and with Barcelona not able to guarantee a starting place (Messi, Suarez and Neymar are too hard to dislodge on a whim)

Sportskeeda’s Take

When Real Madrid want somebody, more often than not, Real Madrid get that somebody. While Juve do not need to sell their “prized asset”, they will be foolish to look a gift horse (Florentino Perez on the warpath, in this instance) in the mouth.

The likelihood that Dybala would get more starting time at Madrid may also influence him to choose Castilla over Catalunya – despite his idol’s influence on the other side. Manchester United will be hard pressed to match the level of competition (and colleagues) that the two Spanish giants can offer, and they may just have to wait a couple of years before competing with the two head-to-head in the transfer market.