Real Madrid respond after Vigo Mayor calls the club's actions absurd

07 Feb 2017

Perez was reportedly exceptionally unhappy about the postponement

Real Madrid released an official statement expressing their disagreement and displeasure with the Mayor of Vigo over comments he made following the postponement of Madrid’s game against Celta Vigo late on Sunday

This what it stated –

Real Madrid C. F. regrets the unfortunate statements made by the mayor of Vigo, Abel Caballero, in which he states that this club disregarded the security measures required for the Real Club Celta de Vigo v Real Madrid C.F. fixture to go ahead. Not only are the mayor's comments inappropriate, they are also totally inaccurate because at no point in time did Real Madrid C. F. question the security measures in place at Balaídos.

They went on to explain their comments made when the game was abandoned

Real Madrid’s crunch La Liga match with Celta de Vigo was postponed due to a fierce storm that ripped through Galicia this weekend – with winds clocking in at 120 km/h +. Nature’s fury had been too much for the venerated Balaídos and a section of the roof had flown off. After the municipal engineering department declared the stadium unsafe. Following this Madrid tried their best to somehow get the match played as they explained in their statement –

Real Madrid C. F. wishes to make it very clear that having learned of the possibility of the game being postponed more than 30 hours ahead of kick-off, the club proposed three alternatives to the Professional Football League: firstly, for consideration to be given to the possibility of repairing the damaged stadium roof; secondly, the possibility of the affected stand being closed; and thirdly, if the two aforementioned options were not possible, to look into staging the fixture at another nearby stadium. These proposals were made with a view to avoiding the postponement of the fixture from negatively impacting upon the four competitions, given the knock-on effect it would cause between them, as well as the massive financial losses suffered by television channels from around the world, which will have an impact on future tenders for the sale of broadcasting rights.

With an extra game already pending thanks to their Club World Cup adventure in December, Madrid now have two games that they have to make up in La LIga’s packed and chaotic schedule. Madrid were furious with the postponement and their displeasure with the League hierarchy and the Vigo officials clear even going so far as insinuating that it was a conspiracy against them. The Galician press thrashed them for this, calling Florentino Perez’s side “selfish” and self-absorbed” and blasting their disregard for public safety and saying that the only reason they were so desperate to play Celta on Sunday was because the home coach, Eduardo Berizzo, was expected to rest many of his first choice players ahead of Wednesday's crucial Copa del Rey semi-final decider against Alavés.

The Mayor echoed the local sentiments and claimed that Madrid had “disappointed” him and that they had said “absurd” things. He had also said that the risk was evident and that “ whether it be Real Madrid or a commandment from God (Sursum corda) the most important thing was the safety of the fans”. He had finished off by stating that the postponement was a bigger blow for Celta Vigo than Madrid, as he said – “Celta are still in three competitions, and Madrid in just two."

Madrid had not taken kindly to this and issued the detailed press statement in response.

La Liga are yet to announce a date for the replay, and with Madrid playing La Liga and Champions League and Celta Vigo playing La Liga, Copa del Rey and Europa League it will be increasingly difficult to get a date that is convenient for both teams

While Madrid’s anger is understandable, considering the pressure they alway have to deliver results and the fact that they already had to play an extra game sometime in the next few months, Vigo’s decision to postpone the match is the correct now.

There is no question of the game going on, even if only a section of the stadium was damaged – no sane civil engineer would ever allow that. It would also be extremely unfair on Celta for one of their biggest home games to be played behind closed doors, or in a neutral venue.

As such the amount of pressure Madrid had put on both the Vigo and the league officals seems a little uncalled for.