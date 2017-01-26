Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo speaks out on comparisons with Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo had some nice things to say about his long-time rival Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are undoubtedly the two greatest players of our generation

What’s the story?

Cristiano Ronaldo was honoured by Chinese publication Dongqiudi as their MVP of 2016 and when asked to compare himself with Lionel Messi, the Portuguese superstar reiterated that it was an unfair comparison.

Speaking to reporters, Ronaldo said:

"Cristiano is Cristiano and Messi is Messi. We are both great players with individual and team titles that speak for themselves. The comparison? I don't like to compare, that word doesn't exist for me. We are different, two people just doing their jobs, that is all.”

"He tries to be the best player for his team and I try to do the same for mine. We are rivals because we play for different clubs, but when we are together we show each other mutual respect. We have a normal relationship.”

"People compare us all that time, that is normal. People even compared our sons when they were born and talk about who is the fastest and smartest at school. This is all part of the business. But I think that you can't compare these things."

In case you didn’t know...

While Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have always maintained a cordial relationship with each other, their fans all over the world are engaged in a never-ending debate as to who is better.

Both Ronaldo and Messi have won almost every individual accolade possible and there is no doubting the fact that these two superstars are the greatest footballers of our generation.

The heart of the matter

2016 was undoubtedly one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s best years but there was no denying the fact that Lionel Messi also had some stunning moments last year. The duo has shown no signs of slowing down and they look all set to dominate the game in 2017 as well.

Also, Ronaldo and Messi have always had huge mutual respect for each other and these quotes from the Real Madrid superstar just reinforces the fact that there is no animosity between the game’s two greatest players.

What’s next

While Lionel Messi has started off 2017 in blistering form, Ronaldo has not been at his best. Zidane and the Real Madrid squad will be hoping that the 4 time Ballon d'Or winner soon rediscovers his best form and guides Madrid to the La Liga title.

Sportskeeda’s take

It is heartening to see the cordial relationship between the two greatest players of our generation and while fans might argue endlessly on who is better, we as football lovers should enjoy the fact that we live in the same era as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.