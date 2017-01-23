Reports - Real Madrid players question Cristiano Ronaldo's form and value to the squad

Some of Real Madrid's first team members have not been satisfied with Ronaldo's recent performances

Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled to find his best form in recent matches

What’s the Story

Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled to find his best form for Real Madrid and now latest reports from Diario Gol state that some members of Zidane’s expensively assembled squad have started questioning Ronaldo’s value to the team, given his status and salary.

Also read: 10 highest paid footballers in the world

The report also goes on to reveal that Isco, Alvaro Morata, Marco Asensio, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos have not been satisfied with Ronaldo’s work rate and contribution to the team’s cause. However, senior members of the squad like Sergio Ramos, Marcelo and Pepe are still believed to be backing the Portuguese Superstar.

In case you didn’t know...

Cristiano Ronaldo has not replicated the form which saw him win the Ballon d’Or award and the FIFA Best Player of the Year award and his petulant reactions at his team-mates have not got down well with them.

The famously demanding Santiago Bernabeu crowd also recently jeered him for his efforts and Ronaldo will be looking to answer his critics in the best way possible in Real Madrid’s crucial Copa Del Rey match against Celta Vigo.

Also read: Zinedine Zidane urges Madridistas to back Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema

The heart of the matter

There have been many reports of Cristiano Ronaldo's apparent 'selfishness' and need to go for personal milestones ahead of the team. These latest reports also claim that as many as 5 first team stars have become disillusioned with the Real Madrid superstar.

However, Ronaldo’s importance to the team can be barely discounted and it can be seen from the fact that squad leaders like Pepe, Marcelo and Sergio Ramos are still convinced about Ronaldo’s importance to the squad.

The Real Madrid Superstar has played a starring role in all of Real Madrid’s recent triumphs and he will be rightly expecting a bit of leeway from both the fans and his team-mate.

What’s next?

If these reports are true, Zidane will have to step in and ensure that the Real Madrid squad remains united heading into the business end of the season, Ronaldo is undoubtedly Real Madrid’s star player and the French manager will have to play a delicate balancing act to keep the whole squad happy.

Cristiano Ronaldo on the other hand, will be looking to prove his worth to the squad with a trademark performance in Madrid’s next match against Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey.

Sportskeeda’s take

While Ronaldo might frustrate his team-mates and fans with occasional bouts of petulance, there is no doubting the fact that the Portuguese Superstar is undoubtedly still one of the best (if not the best) players in the world and the Madrid squad will have to put their personal grievances aside to get the best out of the 4-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo's injury helped Portugal win Euro 2016 says former Barcelona star Eric Abidal