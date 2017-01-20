Real Madrid defender Danilo snubs Zinedine Zidane after being substituted

Danilo was reportedly unhappy at being substituted in the loss against Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey.

The 25-year-old joined Real Madrid from Porto in 2015

What’s the story?

Brazilian full-back, Danilo, reportedly snubbed his Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane, after being taken off against Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey fixture. If rumours, specifically originating from Spanish Radio station, Cadena Cope, are to be believed, it has been reported that Danilo refused to shake hands with the French manager after he was substituted for Karim Benzema.

The Brazilian full-back has been in poor form, lately, and was the culprit for not tracking back for Iago Aspas’ opening goal. In the end, he was booed by Madrid’s own fans for the majority of the game.

In the 80th minute, he was subbed out for Karim Benzema, a move that added further fuel to the fire. The former Porto man was visibly frustrated and raised his hands in frustration after the substitution’s board went up.

Danilo shows his frustration at being subbed off (Image Courtesy: AS)

In case you didn’t know…

The Bernabeu faithful have been sceptical about the Brazilian’s defensive abilities, and don’t feel that he’s a suitable understudy to Dani Carvajal. The Spanish defender is the first-choice right-back at Madrid, and although he is not particularly known for having defensive nuance, he makes it up with blistering pace to get back in time.

The heart of the matter

This is the second time in the space of a week that Danilo has made a glaring defensive error to hurt his team. Against Sevilla in the 3-3 draw in the Copa Del Rey, he scored a beautifully headed goal, however, in his own net.

The fans were furious at the Brazilian’s lack of concentration and he hasn’t done anything in particularly well to get in their good books.

What’s next?

With many calling for his head, it won’t be surprising to see if Madrid sell him at the first chance they get. They might as well have sold him in this winter transfer window if it weren’t for the transfer ban that they are currently facing.

Sportskeeda’s take…

It seems as though Danilo isn’t the adequate replacement for Dani Carvajal, not for the time being anyway. While Real Madrid could turn to the Castilla team for a suitable replacement, for the time being, Nacho would be the more sensible choice, given that the Spaniard is a solid full-back himself.

He may not have the attacking prowess of his compatriots, but he is sold in defence.