5 possible destinations for Real Madrid star Karim Benzema

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to sell Karim Benzema for the right price

@ashw77 by Ashwin Hanagudu Top 5 / Top 10 30 Jan 2017, 13:06 IST

Is Benzema’s time at Madrid coming to an end?

Alvaro Morata or Karim Benzema? This question must surely be haunting even the dreams of Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane. While there have been plenty of reports about Morata not being happy with his role at the Bernabeu, it has emerged that Zidane is reportedly considering selling Benzema as he is desperate to keep Morata at Real Madrid.

The Frenchman has also put in some lacklustre performances and has even been booed by the Madrid supporters recently. Also, with Benzema already 29 and Morata still only 24, Perez is ready to cash in on the enigmatic forward.

A striker of the pedigree of Benzema will undoubtedly attract attention and without much ado, let us take a look at 5 possible destinations for Karim Benzema in the summer:

#5 Arsenal

Will Arsene Wenger finally get his man?

I know. I know, Arsenal have been linked with Karim Benzema since time immemorial, but this summer, it MIGHT actually happen. Although Benzema has grabbed 12 goals this season, Perez has not been impressed with his one-time favourite's lacklustre performances this campaign.

Also, with Morata supposedly threatening to leave if he does not get enough first team opportunities, Diario Gol are reporting that Perez has reportedly offered the 29-year-old to the North London side.

Question marks remain over Giroud’s ability to carry the team to the Premier League title. While the tall Frenchman has divided opinions at the Emirates, the arrival of Benzema could provide a much-needed boost to both the fans and Arsene Wenger.

Benzema’s style of play also suits the Gunners perfectly and his ability to link up play and his brilliant first touch passing will definitely interest Arsene Wenger in the summer.