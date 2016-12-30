La Liga news: Real Madrid kits for 2017/18 leaked
The leaked kits have a retro feel to them.
What’s the story?
With the January transfer window set to open in the coming days, the rumours regarding potential moves are usually at an all-time high at this point during the season. However, due to the Los Blancos’ transfer ban, it seems that this year they’ve leaked the potential designs of the kits for the 2017/18 season to keep the fans occupied.
The leaked kits reveal a throwback to the times when Raymond Kopa and Alfredo Di Stefano plied their trade for the Los Merengues, with the shirts having a retro feel to them. Adidas reintroduced the collar and made quite a few significant changes in terms of the appearance.
The heart of the matter
Website Footy Headlines revealed the possible designs for the various Real Madrid kits next season.
The Los Blancos’ main strip consists of the signature Adidas stripes running down the shoulders and a change to the usual logo that accompanies most of their kits. They’ve changed it up quite a bit from their past few outfits.
The training t-shirt is quite similar to the main kit; with a small difference being that the whites on the shoulders are not as prominent as the white near the club crest and the Adidas logo on the chest.
The jacket used by the players during training sessions and by those sitting on the bench is quite similar as well; with the Adidas stripes again running down the length of the arm.
Footy Headlines also revealed the sweater that could be used by Zidane and his team during various training regimes.
And finally, they also revealed the training pants for the players. As expected, the pants are all white, but with a single black line running down the calves.
What next?
The away kits are yet to be revealed, but Adidas has released the short-list for the 3rd kits for next season via the Creator Studio Competition. Real have been bold in the past in their choices for the 3rd kit, revealing a pink kit for the 2014/15 season and they are now trying to continue the trend by giving fans a chance to design the kits for next season.
Sportskeeda’s take
With marketing and shirt sales a major part of the revenue that the Los Blancos rake in each season, Adidas will ensure that the kits that are eventually released will live up to the high standards that are expected at a club of Real’s stature.