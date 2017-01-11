Real Madrid legend Raymond Kopa compares Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi and Alfredo Di Stefano

by Rohit Viswanathan News 11 Jan 2017, 14:59 IST

Ronaldo with his son at the FIFA awards

What’s the Story?

Ballon d’Or winner and Real Madrid legend Raymond Kopa has given his opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo and how he compares with his rival Lionel Messi and another Real Madrid legend in Alfredo Di Stefano.

The Argentinian played for both Real Madrid and Barcelona but his legacy with Los Blancos is one that has been passed down from generation to generation. Raymond Kopa gave his opinion on the past and present of Madrid as well as Lionel Messi.

Speaking to Marca he said, “If you give me a choice, I'll stick with both. But I could choose others. Now there are friends who call me and say, 'Hello Messi, how are you today?' They do it to please me. He is a talented player, he demonstrates it every day as well.”

On the Messi and Ronaldo debate, he said,”Both are incredible.”

In case you didn’t know...

Raymond Kopa was one of the greatest Real Madrid players to have graced the beautiful game. The Frenchman played as an attacking midfielder for the club making 79 appearances.

Even though his time at Madrid was limited what he achieved at the club in that short space of time made him a hero amongst fans. He won two La Liga titles and three European cups with Los Blancos.

The heart of the matter

Alfredo Di Stefano is considered one of the greatest players to have played for Madrid and some consider him the best ever Madrid player of all time. Ronaldo might be the greatest of this era but he has competition when competing for the honour of greatest the club’s ever had.

Copa believes both players are fantastic in their own right and he can’t seem to decide between the two of them. He applied the same stance for the debate between Messi and Ronaldo considering both incredible players.

What’s next?

Raymond Kopa believes Ronaldo could play for a long time to come. The POtuguese has to work really hard to keep this level of performance and fitness for years to come but he could win more Ballon d’Ors according to the former midfielder.

Lionel Messi and co will have to catch up to Ronaldo’s Real Madrid in La Liga this season if the Argentine wants to prevent his rival from winning yet another trophy and with that more personal accolades in 2017

Sportskeeda’s take

Ronaldo had a slow start to the season but has come roaring back in terms of goals scored and his importance to his team. We believe there is definitely more to come from the forward ann 2017 could once again be his year.