Spanish giants looking to quit La Liga and form 'European Super League'

President Florentino Perez is rumoured to be furious after his club's league game against Celta Vigo was postponed.

Real Madrid are currently at the top of La Liga and have a point’s lead over FC Barcelona

A move to form a Super League has stepped closer as Los Blancos are miffed with the Spanish FA and are ready to quit La Liga according to Marca. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is said to be angry with La Liga after their game against Celta Vigo was postponed due to stadium damages after a storm in Spain.

Europe's rich clubs have been considering with an idea of forming a Super League since long with the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United keen to constitute a league which will have the topmost clubs from all over Europe.

The European Super League is termed as a substitute for UEFA Champions League with only the rich clubs in Europe getting to play in this competition. A few months back, Javier Tebas, president of La Liga, criticised the idea of forming a separate league for the mega rich clubs and called it as "reckless and damaging."

President Florentino Perez is rumoured to be furious after his club's league game against Celta Vigo was postponed even after Real's intense opposition. Madrid had suggested playing the game behind closed doors or at a neutral venue but La Liga and Celta Vigo rejected both the choices.

And now, according to Marca, Real Madrid are ready to leave La Liga and become the first club to be a pioneer for other big clubs to follow. Perez is disappointed with the organisation by Spanish FA but does not believe that there is a conspiracy against Real Madrid.

Along with Real Madrid, the likes of Manchester United, Barcelona, Juventus, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are ready to leave their respective domestic leagues in favour of the European Super League. The biggest question that remains to be seen is that if UEFA, the governing body in the continent, gets on board with this plan.

Real Madrid are said to be envious of the Premier League riches due to the TV revenue generated by it. It is believed that a formation of European Super League could yield a revenue of $1 billion per year for each of its prominent members. This figure has made Real Madrid looking to part ways with La Liga and form a league for the European elite.