Reports: Real Madrid ready to bid £60 million for Manchester City Superstar

Real Madrid are ready to make him their newest galactico

Is Sergio Aguero a future galactico ?

What’s the story?

Real Madrid are ready to pounce on unsettled Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero. The La Liga giants are long-term admirers of the Argentine forward and with the transfer ban being lifted, they are ready to go all out to sign the 2015 Golden Boot winner.

Aguero appears to have lost his status as an automatic starter at Manchester City and is now facing stiff competition from new arrival, Gabriel Jesus as well. Aguero who is 28, and at the peak of his career is supposedly not happy with the lack of opportunities and is looking for a move away from the Etihad in the summer transfer window.

In case you didn’t know...

Guardiola believes that his demands of high pressing football do not suit the style of the Argentine. Although Guardiola insists that Aguero is not for sale, Real Madrid are determined to test the resolve of Manchester City by tabling a bid of over £60 million.

Also, there have been reports that Real Madrid are ready to sell Karim Benzema and Sergio Aguero could prove to be more than an able replacement for the Frenchman.

The heart of the matter

Both Karim Benzema and Alvaro Morata have failed to live up to the high demands of Real Madrid fans this season. It now seems that Zidane has also lost faith in Benzema and is ready to sell the striker and replace him with another big star.

Both Aubameyang and Aguero have been linked with moves to the Bernabeu. With the arrival of Gabriel Jesus and Guardiola’s reluctance to make Aguero the star man, a big money move to Real Madrid might suit all parties involved.

What’s next?

With Real Madrid’s transfer ban ending in the January transfer window, Zidane and Florentino Perez will be looking to get big names in the summer transfer window. The arrival of Sergio Aguero makes perfect sense for Real Madrid as he will sell plenty of shirts and suit Zidane’s style of play perfectly.

Sportskeeda’s take

The arrival of £26m Brazilian star Gabriel Jesus has seen Aguero fall behind in the pecking order. The 28-year-old Argentine is too good a striker to sit on the bench and with one of Benzema and Morata set to leave, the move for Aguero makes perfect sense for everyone involved with Real Madrid.