Real Madrid set to make €70 mn. move for Manchester United's Anthony Martial - reports

Martial to Madrid to replace Morata.. and possibly even Benzema? This could work out well for both parties!

by Anirudh Menon News 30 Jan 2017, 10:58 IST

What’s the story?

Anthony Martial does not look a happy cat. He hasn’t for some time, and while this has piqued interest across Europe – there’s nothing football clubs like more than saving young footballers in distress, they are essentially the knights (in shining armour) of the modern era – sportskeeda’s sources have revealed that arguably the biggest club in the world, Real Madrid, have thrown their hat into the proverbial ring.

Essentially, Real Madrid want somebody young and fast to sulk on their left wing again and have decided to go for Manchester United’s Anthony Martial to do the job

In case you didn’t know...

Already peeved at having all his AM9 merchandise and branding destroyed by the entry of a certain Swede, Martial has cut an increasingly frustrated figure at Old Trafford these days, and despite shining well in United’s FA Cup evening stroll against Wigan Athletic, it may not be enough to guarantee him a starting place for the truly crunch matches.

The Frenchman is an undoubted talent and was one of the shining bright lights of a rather gloomy ‘15-‘16 season for United. Fast, skillful and a potent finisher, many thought he would take the Premier League by storm this season. But that has not been the case so far

The heart of the matter

Martial and Mourinho’s relationship has been at the breaking point for some time now with the Portuguese manager insisting that the Frenchman is not assured a place and needs to grab every opportunity with both hands, which the manager admitted he had not. He has not taken this well, with his ‘representatives’ making numerous claims that he is angry at being left out. Mourinho though will not have been happy about instances like the United-Stoke game where instead of watching from the stands like Marcos Rojo (left out due to illness), he spent the weekend in Paris.

The first half of Wigan was his season-so-far in a microcosm with numerous bad touches squandering possession and him growing angrier and more desperate as his magic continued to elude him. The second half, though, showed just what he is capable of as he attacked with sheer pace and that unstoppable close dribbling style of his. It’s this undoubted talent that has Madrid interested, and they are reportedly willing to shell out €70 million for the services of the Frenchman.

What next?

Mourinho is not a man known to backtrack from his own decisions, or convictions, and if he continues to remain unimpressed with Martial, then him moving out of the club is the realistic next step. As far as Real Madrid are concerned, there’s huge upheaval waiting around the corner with Alvaro Morata all set to move out (possibly to Chelsea), and pressure mounting on Florentino Perez to sell his favourite – Karim Benzema. Anthony Martial could just be the solution they are looking for.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Sevilla have wanted Martial on loan, and if Monchi is interested, there is sure to be some substance in the player concerned – it’s just a matter of tapping it correctly. If anyone can do that it’s Zinedine Zidane, a man of the greatest class and individual talent who can coax the best out of the people around him.

With Ronaldo pining for a move to the centre, Martial’s entry would pave the way for a front three of Martial and Bale on the wings (imagine the searing pace that entails) and Ronaldo doing what he does, up top.

It may be the best for the United dressing room as well – if you thought an idle mind was the devil’s workshop, you haven’t seen a dressing room with a bruised young superstar’s ego prowling it.