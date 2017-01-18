Real Madrid news: Isco back in training

Isco is back in training, whether hell start for Madrid is another question

by Anirudh Menon News 18 Jan 2017, 18:03 IST

What’s the story?

Isco has been missing in action over the past ten days – essentially the period of play right after La Liga’ s Christmas break, but he is reportedly back in training as per the Madrid publication Marca. This may well mean that he makes it on the starting XI for tonight’s Copa del Rey quarterfinal with Celta Vigo.

In case you didn’t know...

Isco had been missing in action for the ten days after suffering a hamstring injury. He thus missed the trip to Sevilla where Zinedine Zidane’s men lost their unbelievable 40-game unbeaten streak to Sergio Ramos’ own goal and a last-minute Stevan Jovetic stunner

The heart of the matter

Isco’s return will be a blessing for Zidane as he can choose to rest one of his overworked central midfielders or even change up the attack with the introduction of the tricky Spaniard. While he has been linked with a move out of Madrid – especially to Manchester City, where Pep Guardiola is a known admirer – the midfielder has been in fine fettle for Los Blancos. His finest game arguably was against Atletico Madrid where he was everywhere as an inspired Madrid beat their fierce derby rivals Atletico.

What next?

Isco’ s presence in the Madrid ranks is a source of much debate – with many lambasting the club management for their supposed shoddy treatment of the midfielder, while others have explained it away by saying that he has neither the temperament nor has he displayed the performances to displace either BBC up top or the midfield trio of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro. This has what has sparked the number of rumours that he may be heading out of the club.

Not happy as a squad player, Isco either needs to prove to Zidane that he is worth believing in or play well enough to attract attention from other clubs. Either way – the ball is well and truly in his own court.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Isco’s return is a major boost for Zidane as his squad depth, and opportunities to try out new tactic increases manifold with the versatile midfielder’s presence. Isco, too, should seize this opportunity with both hands and show just how good a player is.