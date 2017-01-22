Real Madrid News: Marcelo and Modric set to be out for a month

Zidane will need to be at his absolute best as Real Madrid's injury list may mount to up to 8 players

by Anirudh Menon News 22 Jan 2017, 19:38 IST

A dejected, and injured, Marcelo trudges off against Malaga

What’s the Story?

After picking up injuries in yesterday’s game against Malaga, Real Madrid’s vice-captain and left back Marcelo, and their midfield general Luka Modric, have been ruled out for four and three weeks respectively, handing out a hammer blow for coach Zinedine Zidane. This will be confirmed officially on Monday when they are set to undergo their full medicals

In case you didn’t know...

Real Madrid have been suffering from an onslaught of injuries this season, and Zidane hasn’t been able to call upon a fully fit squad at anytime this season. Just as Isco returned from a spell on the sidelines, this double blow has come in to keep Zizou and his management team on their toes.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid are trailing Celta Vigo 2-1 from their first leg, and have a crunch fixture against them in mid-week. There are definitely without Dani Carvajal, Pepe, Gareth Bale and these two for the tough return leg, and may even have to contend without James Rodriguez, Danilo, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo was carrying a hand injury in the game against Malaga and will need further tests to ensure that he is fit to play.

Modric’s absence will be felt deeply in midfield where he is the chief orchestrator, while Marcelo has arguably been Madrid’s most consistent performer in recent times. Without the marauding left-back overlapping behind, and beyond, Ronaldo Madrid’s attacking threat – and variety – is also greatly reduced. With Carvajal and Danilo also ruled out, Zidane is now without any proper full-backs.

What next?

While Toni Kroos can, and will, take over the playmakers mantle from Modric, replacing the full-backs is going to be Zidane’s major concern. He may have to switch to a three-man defence – with Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, and Nacho at the back and use flying wingbacks in the forms of Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez or Isco. Not the ideal combination by any stretch of the imagination... especially as they lost at Seville (and snapped that 40-game unbeaten streak) with a back three, but if they stick to a four-man defence they will be left with only Nacho who can improvise as one of the full backs and no real candidate for the other.

Sportskeeda’s take

Madrid have a crucial set of matches to be played over the next few weeks – Celta Vigo twice (in the Copa del Rey and La Liga) and a pesky team in Real Sociedad to face as well as the first leg of the Round-of-16 UEFA Champions League match with high-flying Napoli. None of which are easy fixtures at the best of times – and this is arguably the worst of times.

If Zinedine Zidane can navigate his way through these extremely turbulent waters and ensure Madrid lead the pile in La Liga and set the pace in Europe, any allegations of blind luck and fortune that have been thrown at him will need to withdrawn. This really is an acid test for the great man and will play a large part in shaping his perception as a manager at the very top level.