Transfer Rumour: Real Madrid offer Karim Benzema to PSG, Arsenal and Chelsea

Karim Benzema's contract at Real Madrid runs down in 2019 and president Perez is willing to sanction his sale in the summer.

Benzema has struggled for form and fitness this season

What’s the story?

Arsenal and Chelsea are on high alert after Real Madrid made their decision to allow their star striker Karim Benzema to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

According to the Spanish publication Diario Gol, the Champions League winners’ president, Florentino Perez is unhappy with the France international’s display this season and is open to the idea of letting him leave at the end of the season.

The La Liga star has more than two years left on his contract and Real’s decision to sanction his sale has alerted French champions Paris Saint-Germain. The Parc des Princes outfit are willing to bring Benzema to Paris, while Arsenal and Chelsea are also in the race.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has ruled out the possibility of signing the Frenchman in the January transfer window, but has not closed the door on a move in the summer.

The Gunners boss said, “Because he's French, maybe there are some noises that he will leave Madrid. But as I just told you, we have no need to buy a striker [in January].”

In case you didn’t know...

The 29-year-old was born in the French city of Lyon, where he started his playing career with the local club Bron Terraillon SC at the age of eight. The striker scored a brace for the U-10 side against Lyon.

Lyon’s club officials then met Bron Terraillon SC’s then president Serge Santa Cruz, who rejected their approach for Benzema. However, he later allowed the striker to join the French giants, where he developed into one of the best players in the academy.

After impressing in the youth setup, the French attacker was promoted to the first team in 2004. Lack of playing time saw him spend time with Lyon’s B team before finally breaking into the first team in his last few seasons prior to his move to Real Madrid in 2009.

The heart of the matter

Los Blancos fans are unhappy with the club’s recent performances, which saw their 40-match unbeaten run in all competitions come to an end. In addition to this, the Spanish capital club were eliminated from the Copa del Rey by Celta Vigo in the quarter-finals.

They have voiced their frustrations and criticised Benzema and other star players for their lacklustre displays. The club president, as a result, wants to offload the Frenchman and PSG have reportedly made the highest bid for the striker. Perez has also offered the striker to Arsenal and Chelsea if the Ligue 1 giants change their mind in their pursuit of Benzema.

What’s next?

Arsenal and Chelsea have Alexis Sanchez and Diego Costa respectively at their clubs, whose future beyond this season remains uncertain. If either or both clubs lose their star player, then the London rivals could go head-to-head with PSG for Benzema’s signature.

Sportskeeda’s Take

If Benzema decides to leave his current employers, a move to England should be his priority. The 29-year-old should look to join a club where he will be the focal point of the attack.