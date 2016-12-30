Transfer Rumour: Real Madrid preparing 'irresistible offer' for Thibaut Courtois

Courtois has kept 11 clean sheets in the League so far this season.

Real Madrid have turned their interest at Courtois after failing to land David de Gea

What’s the story?

With Real Madrid’s transfer ban set to be lifted in the summer, the Spanish giants are reportedly preparing an ‘irresistible offer’ for Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the summer according to the Telegraph.

The Blues will hoping to ward off the interest of the Champions League winners as they consider the Belgian shot-stopper to be a key figure in their title challenge this season.The London club had sacked their former goalkeeping coach, Christophe Lollichon to pave the way for Antonio Conte’s preferred coach, Gianluca Spinelli in the summer to help Courtois get back to his best.

In case you didn’t know...

Courtois’ eye-catching performances for Atletico was enough for then Chelsea manager, Jose Mourinho to promote him to be first choice keeper ahead of the vastly experienced Petr Cech in the 2014-15 season. Although the Belgian is having a splendid time with 11 clean sheets under Conte this season, a big offer from Real Madrid in the summer can turn his head and make him consider a move back to Spain.

Courtois, whose fiance is a Spanish national feels more at home in Madrid rather than his own country of Belgium and is reportedly keen on moving back to Madrid. Chelsea had sent Courtois on a loan deal to the Vicente Calderon in 2011 and he remained there until the end of the 2013-14 season. His loan spell was hugely successful, having won the La Liga title, Europa League and a Copa del Rey in his three-year spell at the club.

The Blues have had a major turnaround in their form after the arrival of Antonio Conte in the summer. With a 12-match winning streak, Chelsea sit top of the Premier League table with 46 points from 18 games and a considerable gap of points between second placed Liverpool FC.

The heart of the matter

The Galacticos will not be considering a move for the 24-year-old in the January window as Courtois has made his intentions clear about staying at Stamford Bridge until he lifts the Premier League trophy with Chelsea.

The Blues put a hefty price tag of £73 million on the Belgian international when Real Madrid came knocking for his Courtois in 2015, after Los Blancos failing to secure the services of David de Gea for two consecutive years.

The Belgian shot-stopper is currently on a £100,000-a-week salary at the Bridge and Chelsea are hoping to tie him down to a new contract next year.

Sportskeeda’s take

With Courtois in goal and a solid backline in the form of David Luiz, Gary Cahill, Azpilicueta and Alonso, Chelsea seem like a solid and dependable unit at the back. It is well known that a good defence can win teams titles and the Blues have the best in the League.