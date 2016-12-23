Real Madrid rumours: Juventus eyeing a move for Toni Kroos

Juventus trying to pry away the Real Madrid star

According to Italian media outlet, Tuttosport, the Italian champions are reportedly preparing an audacious offer to land Toni Kroos from Real Madrid. Juventus' director Giuseppe Marotta has been eyeing a swoop for the German midfielder to fill the void left by the departures of Arturo Vidal, Andrea Pirlo, and Paul Pogba.

The Turin-based club had also set their eyes on Isco earlier and were monitoring his situation but the Spaniard has earned his place in Zidane's team and it's highly unlikely that the 24 years-old would leave the Champions League winners.

Serie A giants have made approaches for Zenit St. Petersburg's Alex Witsel, whose contract will be running out in the summer. Rodrigo Bentancur will also join the club in summer from Boca Juniors as the club looks to strengthen their midfield options. The Italian champions already signed Miralem Pjanic in summer and are looking for a player in Pirlo mould who could pass, organise, control and lead the things in midfield for them.

Kroos has been one of Europe's most sought after midfielders and Juve boss, Massimiliano Allegri sees the Real Madrid ace as the perfect man for the job and has asked Marotta to make things for the transfer of the German to Turin.

But, as things are at Real Madrid, it'll be nearly impossible that the European champions will be entertained by the thought of selling their star midfielder. Kroos alongside Luka Modric and Casemiro has been very pivotal for most of the success Zinedine Zidane has had since he took over.

Reportedly, Massimiliano Allegri has also targetted Kroos' Barcelona counterpart, Ivan Rakitic, as another option to lead their midfield if they fail to land the Real Madrid ace. The Catalan midfielder has been a case of interest for several other big clubs too.

James Rodriguez is also reportedly a target for the Turin club since the Colombian publically stated that he has kept the doors open for a move away from Santiago Bernabeu this January transfer window. Juve wants to expand their attacking options and are eyeing a move for 25-year-old but are totally aware of the fact that they might have to overpay for the Los Blancos' superstar.

After landing Gonzalo Higuain in a record-breaking deal in summer, Bianconeri are willing to spend big money on players to keep the club going forward and to challenge the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich.