Real Madrid transfer rumour: Los Blancos agree deal with Porto striker Andre Silva

Andre Silva could become the next galactico at Real Madrid

Andre Silva has been in fine form for Porto this season

What’s the story?

Real Madrid have reportedly agreed on a deal to sign Porto youngster Andre Silva. The 21-year-old Portuguese striker has been in fine form for the Portuguese giants already having scored more than 15 goals this season.

Premier League giants Arsenal were also said to be considering a move for the striker, but now reports from Daily Star suggest that Real Madrid have beaten Arsenal to Silva and have agreed a €58 million fee for the talented young forward.

In case you didn’t know...

Real Madrid are keen on a long-term replacement to Karim Benzema and see Andre Silva as the perfect option to lead their line in the future. The youngster’s agility, dribbling and finishing skills have caught the eye of Real Madrid scouts and Zidane is ready to splurge the cash in the summer transfer window.

While, Arsenal are also heavily linked, Andre Silva himself is said to prefer a move to Real Madrid which has tilted the scales in favour of the La Liga giants.

The heart of the matter

Various reports suggest that Porto were forced to reject a €23 million bid from Arsenal as they already had an agreement in place with Real Madrid. However, due to Real Madrid's transfer ban (which means they cannot register any player in January), Los Blancos intend to complete the deal in the summer and are ready to pay well above Arsenal’s evaluation of the Portuguese star.

Also, since Silva has a contract with Porto until 2021, the Portuguese giants are standing firm and only want to sell him for a fee of around €58 million.

Also read: Why Real Madrid's transfer ban was reduced while Barcelona's was not

What’s next?

Andre Silva has been setting the Portuguese League on fire and it was only a matter of time before he would attract the attention of the big boys. A move to Real Madrid is tough for any footballer to reject and if the Spanish giants do indeed have an agreement with Porto, we could well see Silva move to Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Also, although Real Madrid have looked invincible, Benzema and Morata have not been at their best and the arrival of Andre Silva could provide a much-needed boost to the Real Madrid forward line.

Sportskeeda’s take

Real Madrid have never been shy to sign the best young talents in the world. While recent reports have suggested that they could make a stunning move for Paulo Dybala, a move for Silva is more realistic and it is extremely likely that this move could happen in the summer transfer window.