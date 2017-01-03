Real Madrid transfer rumour: Alvaro Morata frustrated at Real Madrid, looking to move back to Juventus

The 24-year-old rejoined Real Madrid only last summer.

Alvaro Morata is already regretting his move back to Real Madrid

What’s the story?

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata is reportedly ready to cut his ties with Real Madrid once again and try to push for a move back to his former club, Juventus. The 24-year-old striker hasn’t been able to nail down a starting spot under Zinedine Zidane this season – regularly falling behind preferred forward Karim Benzema.

Morata – a Real Madrid youth product – joined Juventus in the summer of 2014 for some regular game time and excelled at the Turin club, heavily contributing to their success in the domestic competitions. But since his return to his former club, he’s been unable to regularly feature, even though those assurances were reportedly made, report AS.com.

With only six La Liga starts this season, Morata is already looking for a way out of Real Madrid but any move will have to wait till the summer given the transfer ban the club are currently under.

In case you didn’t know...

Morata rose through the ranks of Real Madrid ever since joining them in 2008 as a 15-year-old. Widely considered as one of the better forwards to come out of Spain in recent years, Morata failed to stamp his authority within the Los Blancos squad till 2014.

A move to Juventus was struck to ensure he grew adequately while ensuring that assurances were made so that he could return to the club when they felt it was necessary. A buy-back clause inserted into his contract while joining Juventus was activated by Real Madrid and he made the move back to the club last summer for the fixed fee of €30 million.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid were widely expected to field Morata in most of their matches this season given his form for the Old Lady last season but Karim Benzema continues to get the nod from Zinedine Zidane. Morata has scored nine goals in all competitions for Real Madrid this season while Benzema has managed only one more.

The closeness of their battle is what’s ticking off Morata. The Spaniard feels his performances deserve a more regular starting role and hence the rumours that he’s ready to leave the club as soon as possible.

Sportskeeda’s take

Real Madrid are unlikely to sell Alvaro Morata for at least another year or two. They’ve made an investment and are likely to give him more chances in the second half of the season than ship him away because he’s disgruntled.

And should Real Madrid decide to sell him, it’s only going to be in the summer. Should their pursuit of Paulo Dybala and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang come to fruition, only then will they consider parting ways with the 24-year-old.