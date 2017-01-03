Real Madrid transfer rumour: Zinedine Zidane plotting a massive bid for Dele Alli

Spurs will do well to hold on to their talented youngster.

by Sumedh Rumours 03 Jan 2017, 11:48 IST

Alli scored a brace against Watford on New Year’s Eve

What's the story?

Real Madrid have had a memorable 2016. The year saw them win more trophies than be on the losing side of a game; which in itself is a mind boggling statistic.

However, the year also saw them hit with a big transfer embargo. However, manager Zinedine Zidane will be relieved to his club's transfer ban reduced to just one window which will see Real being able to sign players in the summer of 2017.

Spurs midfielder Dele Alli has caught Real's attention with the board believing that the youngster has all the qualities to be a player of their quality. It is being reported by the Mirror that Real are plotting a massive £50 million bid in summer for Alli.

In case you didn't know...

Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) halved Real Madrid's appeal of their transfer ban which can be said as the best thing that happened to the club last year. It will enable the club to bolster their squad to sustain their good run under Zidane. The club has chalked out a wish list for the summer which includes some big names like Eden Hazard and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and also young emerging talents like Dele Alli and Julian Weigl.

The heart of the matter

A move for Alli this month is out of the question as a result of the transfer ban but the reigning European champions will look to lure the youngster once the current season ends. Alli has been doing well since the last month or so and has helped Spurs to be in the reckoning for the title by scoring braces in consecutive away games. He is growing in confidence and many have compared his talent being similar to the likes of Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard.

Real have decided to put in a massive bid for the attacker to follow the footsteps of Luka Modric and Gareth Bale from White Hart Lane to the Bernabeu. The club is willing to increase Alli's wages manifolds from his current £60,000 per week contract. He had recently signed a six-year deal with the Lilywhites which means it will take a lot of effort from Real to convince Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to sanction the deal.

PSG are also interested in the 20-year-old forward who is rated as one of Europe's best midfielders by Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino. A huge bidding war can be expected if these two cash-rich clubs go head to head to sign the talented Englishman.

Sportskeeda's take

Real Madrid move might be coming a bit early for Alli as he is yet to be consistent enough even for Premier League top clubs. He should stay put at Spurs and continue his progress under a brilliant manager like Pochettino as game time might not be an assured promise at the Bernabeu.