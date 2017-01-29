La Liga 2016/17: Real Madrid welcome back Marcelo and James Rodriguez to training

The two South Americans will prove to be valuable assets to Zinedine Zidane in his pursuit of the La Liga title.

by Khushwant Ramesh News 29 Jan 2017, 11:49 IST

Look who’s back in training

What’s the story?

Following a disastrous few weeks for Real Madrid, where they dropped points in four out of their five matches in all competitions, Zinedine Zidane finally has some good news, with South American duo Marcelo and James Rodriguez returning to training.

The Colombian has been sidelined since January 7th having picked up a ‘grade 2 hamstring tear’ but took part in training yesterday morning albeit separately along with Marcelo. The two of them were not a part of the squad training for the La Liga game against Real Sociedad but them being back in the squad for the following few matches is a boost for the French manager.

In case you didn’t know...

Real Madrid were the only Spanish team unbeaten in Europe all season but a string of poor results started with a 3-3 draw against Sevilla. That was followed by a defeat to the same side three days later in the La Liga – their first loss of the season under Zidane.

They lost another game a further three days later to Celta Vigo at home before beating Malaga – their first win in four games – and securing a draw against Celta again – bowing out on aggregate.

A host of these losses could be credited to the loss of personnel with Marcelo, Isco, James Rodriguez, Raphael Varane, Luka Modric and Alvaro Morata all injured at some time or the other during this stretch.

The heart of the matter

According to one Dr Jose Gonzalez, who writes about Real Madrid for Spanish publication AS, the club have made pre-season training more intense than before under Zinedine Zidane and that’s why the players are suffering from a host of injuries.

“Madrid made their pre-season much harder and more intense than other years and the results have been enjoyed enthusiastically by the fans. Over Christmas, they had another mini pre-season. And now the injuries are taking their toll,” he said.

What’s next?

Even though Marcelo and Rodriguez are both back in training, they’re not going to be able to represent the club in the La Liga game this weekend against Real Sociedad. Both of them will, however, be a huge boost for the club in their pursuit of their first La Liga title in almost five years.

Spotskeeda’s Take

Marcelo and James are both exceptional talents and amongst the best in the world in their positions. Real Madrid will welcome them with open arms and Zidane has been looking forward to a break like this for a while now.