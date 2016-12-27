Real Madrid's 11-man summer wishlist revealed

Real are looking to spend the moolah in summer to end Barcelona's domestic domination.

by Sumedh Rumours 27 Dec 2016, 19:37 IST

Los Blancos recently won the Club World Cup in Japan to take their tally to three trophies in 2016

Real Madrid were given a good news just before Christmas after the Court Arbitration of Sports(CAS) accepted their appeal and halved their transfer ban to just one transfer window. It means that Real won't be able to sign players next month but will be looking to spend big, as always, in the summer.

Zinedine Zidane and president Florentino Perez have chalked out an 11 man wishlist for the club to target in the summer which has been revealed by Spanish publication, AS.

Zidane has managed the squad at his disposal well and has blended the superstars with the club's academy graduates splendidly. After a sensational first year with Real, Zidane has won more trophies in 2015 than the number of games that his side have lost this calendar year. The Frenchman must bolster his side in the summer which lacks some strength on the bench at the moment.

One rumour that has been circulating recently is the swap deal between Thibaut Courtois and James Rodriguez. The Colombian is unhappy at the Bernabeu and wants to leave as soon as possible while Courtois is longing a return to Spain to become Real's number one custodian.

Pepe is also believed to be offloaded in the summer as his contract expires in June. To replace him, Real have lined up Borussia Dortmund's Sokratis Papastathopoulos as his replacement.

Bayern Munich's David Alaba is a long-term target to replace the inconsistent Marcelo at left back whereas the rise of Victor Moses has also been monitored by the reigning European champions. Juventus have emerged as a potential suitor for Toni Kroos as the Old Lady are preparing a massive bid to lure the German away from the Bernabeu. Steven N'Zonzi of Sevilla and Julian Weigl of Borussia Dortmund are lined up as replacements for their midfield maestro.

Real Madrid are known all over the globe as a destination that attracts the best players in the world. Los Blancos have lined up big money moves for Chelsea's Eden Hazard and Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to be the next generation of Galacticos to ply their trade under Zinedine Zidane. If a move for Aubameyang fails, Madrid have selected Sevilla's frontman Vitolo to replace the controversial Karim Benzema.

From the Premier League, Real have two surprise entries on their summer wishlist and it features Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli and Manchester United's Anthony Martial. This 11 man wishlist has some curious names and some of the biggest players in world football with Real looking to spend the moolah in summer to end Barcelona's domestic domination.