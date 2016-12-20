Real Madrid's transfer ban reduced

Zidane can now sign new players to strengthen his squad and push for the title

Real Madrid’s transfer ban has been reduced to just 6 months with the club now able to sign new players next summer. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) have informed Real Madrid of their decision to partially upheld the appeal lodged by the club against FIFA resolution which had imposed a two transfer window ban.

Real Madrid were punished for breaching rules over the transfer of foreign players of under the age of 18 years and were handed a 12-month ban on signing new players. However, following their appeal, Los Blancos can resume their transfer activities next summer.

The decision has been welcomed by Real Madrid supporters but the club has expressed regret over the lack of courage for not revoking the ban entirely. Real Madrid published an official statement on their website expressing their discontent with the verdict.

“The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has today informed Real Madrid C. F. of their decision by which they have partially upheld the appeal lodged by the club against the FIFA resolution which imposed a sanction forbidding the signing of players for two transfer windows, reducing said sanction to just one period, corresponding to the January 2017 transfer window.

The decision highlights the injustice of the original ban imposed by FIFA, although the club regrets that the CAS lacked the courage to revoke the ruling entirely.”

Zidane can now name his targets

In last few weeks, players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Marco Verratti have been strongly linked with a move to the Bernabeu, however, Real have maintained their silence over the speculations as they were waiting for the CAS verdict.

Now that Los Blancos can sign players next summer, Zinedine Zidane can bring a couple of new names next summer. The new verdict could also see Pepe failing to get the new 2-year contract and could quit the club as early as the January transfer window.

No respite for Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid’s city rivals Atletico Madrid were also slapped with a similar ban but they decided not to appeal against the ban and cannot sign new players until the end of the 2017-18 winter transfer window.

The ban has also put Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone’s future in doubt, who has been linked with a summer move to Inter Milan. Star striker Antoine Griezmann could also opt to sign for Manchester United after dropping hints about a move to Old Trafford.