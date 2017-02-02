Report: Manchester United agree deal to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid this summer

The French striker has a 100 million release clause in his contract.

What’s the story?

Manchester United have agreed upon a deal in principle to sign Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann this summer prior to the 2017/18 season. According to The Telegraph, the France international is ready to make the move to the Premier League and the club may give him a contract that will see him earn upwards of £280,000 per week.

The deal would make him one of the highest-paid players at the club alongside compatriot Paul Pogba who also earns approximately £290,000 per week. Even Atletico manager Diego Simeone had claimed that he was not going to block a player’s transfer if they wished to make a move.

“I don’t tie anybody down,” Simeone said. “I simply work in order to continue getting better for the good of the club.

“He is in an extraordinary moment. He is working well, he has got back on the scoresheet. He is currently in great form and it’s normal that the top clubs in the world want him. I’m not surprised that those that can afford him are seeking him.”

In case you didn’t know...

The Red Devils have reportedly been chasing the striker since last summer and have made some headway despite comments from Atletico president Enrique Cerezo claiming they Rojoblancos would do everything they can to retain the 25-year-old.

Griezmann is also a boyhood United fan who idolised David Beckham and wears the no.7 shirt. The club has also promised to give him the no.7 shirt after it was recently vacated following the departure of Memphis Depay to Lyon.

The heart of the matter

The club are not short on strikers, especially with Zlatan Ibrahimovic leading the line. However, in spite of Jose Mourinho’s comments claiming the Swedish striker would extend his contract beyond the current season, his agent Mino Raiola has come out and said that the 35-year-old could move to Napoli.

Anthony Martial has not impressed Mourinho enough and the Portuguese manager has already given the 20-year-old a couple of warnings in the press. Marcus Rashford is still a little raw and Mourinho wants a seasoned striker to lead the line for the next few years even if Ibrahimovic extends his contract.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic signed a one-year contract last season and is yet to extend his deal

What’s next?

United are one of few clubs who can actually afford to spend a fortune on the striker. Griezmann had extended his contract last summer but it looks highly unlikely that he will stay at the club till 2021.

To make things easier for United, Griezmann’s contract has a release clause of €100 million (£85.1m). Having already spent £89m to sign Paul Pogba last summer, the club are not averse to spending big when the right player is available.

Sportskeeda’s take

Although Griezmann has pledged his future to Atletico Madrid, it is likely that he may make the move to Old Trafford this summer. The club is no longer in the Liga title race and have failed to conquer Europe on two occasions now.

Diego Simeone’s future is also not clear after he reduced the length of his contract a few months ago and that may give United an advantage in negotiations to bring the player to England. After finishing third in The Best FIFA Men's Player category, Griezmann’s stock has gone up and it will be a coup for United if they sign him this summer.