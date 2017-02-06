Reports: Michael Carrick set for shock move to Premier League rivals

This could be the midfielders final season at Manchester United as his contract will expire at the end of this campaign.

Time is up for Michael Carrick?

What’s the story?

“Look, let’s be honest, I see many positive things in Carrick but I cannot go to his identity cards and delete five years. He is 35, he is not 30,” said Jose Mourinho in a press conference last week when asked about Michael Carrick. This statement from the Manchester United boss has pretty much sealed the veteran player’s fate at Old Trafford.

But on the other hand, it has set alarms bells ringing at the Emirates, with reports from The Sun claiming that Arsenal are leading the race to sign former England international.

Michael Carrick has been impressive for the Red Devils this season playing in a defensive midfield role in the team. However, this could be the midfielder’s final season at Manchester United as his contract will expire at the end of this campaign.

In case you didn’t know

After starting his professional football career at West Ham United in the year 1999, Carrick broke into the first team in the 2000/01 season under the management of Harry Redknapp. After impressing initially, his progress was, however, hampered as the Hammers got relegated in the 2002/03 season.

After being linked to several Premier League clubs including Arsenal, Carrick was signed up by Tottenham for a sum of £3.5 million. The Englishman’s arrival immediately rejuvenated the Spurs team as they started to challenge for European positions.

In 2006, Manchester United came calling as the midfielder was signed up by Sir Alex Ferguson for a fee of £14 million as a replacement for Roy Keane. It was the start of a long and illustrious career for Carrick as he went on to win five Premier League titles, the FA Cup, League Cup and the prestigious Champions League with the Red Devils. Carrick, in his 11 years at the club, has made 439 appearances, scoring 24 goals in total.

The heart of the matter

With Mourinho’s pointing out Carrick’s age, his career at Old Trafford could be coming to an end. Carrick could well jump the waggon to Arsenal in the summer. As the 35-year-old has shown this season, he could be pretty effective for the Gunners in midfield.

What next?

There is still a chance of Mourinho's choosing to renew Michael Carrick’s contract with a one-year extension if he proves to be indispensable by the end of the campaign.

Sportskeeda’s take

Mourinho has been ruthless in letting players know that their team might well be up at Old Trafford as he looks to rebuild Manchester United in his own image. He has already sold Morgan Schneiderlein and signalled that the time might very well be over for Bastian Schweinsteiger. And now Carrick might be the latest to heading for the exit doors.