Reports: Diego Costa agrees big money move to leave Chelsea

The 28-year-old forward is unsettled at the club

by Rohit Viswanathan Rumours 03 Feb 2017, 18:15 IST

Costa has reportedly agreed a move

What’s the Story?

Chelsea’s Diego Costa might be on the move in the summer after reportedly agreeing to a move to the Chinese Super League. According to Cadena Ser journalist Manu Carreno, the player has reached a deal with an unnamed Chinese Super league club and is set to move in the summer.

The Spaniard had a bust-up with his manager Antonio Conte a couple of weeks back with reports saying there was a disagreement over his wages. It was also mentioned that the player was blocked from leaving for China after being refused a hike in salary.

In case you didn’t know...

Diego Costa is currently the league’s top scorer alongside Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez. He has so far managed 15 goals in 23 Premier League games and has been vital to their success so far this season.

Costa has missed a couple of matches this campaign but Conte managed to find a way to win even without their main marksman. Costa was signed by Jose Mourinho in 2014 and won the Premier League title in his very first season.

The heart of the matter

Diego Costa was unsettled in the summer of 2016 with rumors claiming he might be returning to Atletico Madrid. The Los Rojiblancos director also stated his desire to bring the striker back to the Vincente Calderon but Antonio Conte managed to convince him to stay.

It seems as though it was the same issue this time around but it looks like it was more of a money matter. There were a couple of Chinese clubs who were interested in signing Costa but the Blues reportedly blocked a move away from the club, also being the reason for his disagreement with Antonio Conte.

But after a couple weeks out of the first team, Costa was back and scoring again. He is still likely to leave in the summer and Conte is searching for a replacement. Costa has reportedly agreed 30 million a year salary to leave the Blues.

What’s next?

In recent weeks, Chelsea have been linked with moves for Alvaro Morata and Karim Benzema as potential replacements for Costa if he leaves in the summer. Michi Batshuayi has not had a look in the first team.

When he has got the chance he has not impressed Antonio Conte either. It looks very likely that the Blues will dip into the transfer market once again the summer.

Sportskeeda’s take

Diego Costa seems to be happy once again at Chelsea but there is still uncertainty over his future. It seems to only be a matter of wages and if the Blues agree to give him what he wants it is very likely we will see him in the Premier League next season.