Reports: Real Madrid midfielder rejects new contract offer

Isco has failed to nail down a regular berth in the team under Zinedine Zidane

by gaurav.krishnan News 03 Feb 2017, 16:37 IST

End of the road for Isco at Real Madrid

What’s the story?

Real Madrid midfielder Isco has reportedly turned down a contract extension with the La Liga giants. According to Spanish television station La Sexta, the Spaniard rejected an extension two months ago. When the former Malaga player was asked about his contract situation with the Madrid club he said, “If they don't call me about a renewal, I’m not going to call them. It’s a bit odd that they haven’t been in touch yet.”

In case you didn’t know...

The 24-year-old Isco has been in good form this season for Real Madrid – scoring four goals, assisting three while creating 21 chances with a pass accuracy of 89% in 16 appearances for Los Blancos this season. The winger has played admirably for his side when Zidane gave him his chance, especially the Madrid derby against Atletico.

The heart of the matter

Isco has refused to sign a contract extension with Real Madrid and reportedly wants to leave the club. According to Spanish media outlet La Sexta, “Isco does not want to negotiate with Real Madrid. He wants to leave on June 30”. Although there has been no official statement from the Real Madrid camp about Isco’s contract situation yet, it is believed that after spending four seasons in Madrid that the player wants to leave.

What next?

Isco has understandably been perturbed by the new contracts offered to Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Gareth Bale and Lucas Vázquez, while there has been no word from the club about a renewal for him. Spanish television outlet La Sexta further reported that ‘Isco wanted assurances about his role in the team that were not forthcoming, leading the player to turn down the offer.’

The Real Madrid winger’s current contract runs until June 2018 and if Real Madrid want to receive a profitable transfer fee for the player, then it has to happen in the coming summer window.

Sportskeeda’s take

The Isco situation is on a knife-edge at the moment, with the player not assured a starting berth in Zidane’s Real Madrid line-up week in and week out. He has been at Real Madrid for four seasons now and in that time has failed to nail down a starting spot for himself in the team. He has still put his head down and performed whenever required. However, for a player of his quality to only be a bit-part player must surely be frustrating.

Isco has a number of suitors in both England and Italy and should the Spanish winger choose to leave the Madrid giants in search of regular football, it could benefit the player. At the moment, though, he is a Real Madrid player until 2018.