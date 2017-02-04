Reports: Real Madrid will not sell midfielder to Barcelona

The 24-year-old has been out of favour under Zinedine Zidane

by Rohit Viswanathan Rumours 04 Feb 2017, 17:23 IST

He is not for sale

What’s the Story?

FC Barcelona are very interested in taking Isco from Real Madrid once his contract runs out but according to AS, it looks like that move will not happen. The Spaniard has seen his game time reduce drastically in the last few seasons.

With Andres Iniesta not getting any younger, Barcelona have identified the 24-year-old as his replacement. His contract expires in 2018 and the Catalans are looking to pounce at that opportune moment.

But Real Madrid are not planning to sell him now, in the short-term or the long-term.

In case you didn’t know...

Isco joined Real Madrid from Malaga in 2013 having helped the club to the quarterfinals of the Champions League and having accomplished 4th place in La Liga the season before. Both Barcelona and Real Madrid were in a bidding war for the playmaker.

Isco eventually decided he wanted to go to the Bernabeu. His first season was not half bad but ever since that campaign he has never managed to make a consistent contribution from midfield.

The heart of the matter

Isco has been the subject of transfer speculation in recent weeks because of his form and his current contract situation. According to several reports, the player has already rejected a new contract offer which makes this a very interesting proposition for Barcelona.

The player is still only 24 and has bags of talent. He would also fit perfectly into the Barcelona style of play which is why the club are very keen on prising him away from their arch rivals.

Real Madrid are desperate to tie him down to a new contract in order to prevent such a situation but they will have to come up with an improved contract offer to keep him at the club and prevent him from joining their rivals.

What’s next?

Real Madrid are sure to come up with a new offer for Isco considering his contract runs out the next year. Los Blancos would rather sell the playmaker to the Premier League where he won’t do as much damage.

Isco has said that he wants to stay at the Bernabeu but it looks like he is looking for a more prominent role at the club. His form has not justified a starting place so far so this contract situation will be a tug of war.

Sportskeeda’s take

Despite all the talk of Barcelona wanting to sign Isco, it’s very unlikely they would let him go to a direct rival. The playmaker will arguably get one more season at Los Blancos before the club take a final decision