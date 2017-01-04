RFYS Match Report: Kochi and Mumbai celebrate their qualification into the final of the National Football Championship

This week saw some really close encounters.

by Press Release Report 04 Jan 2017, 19:35 IST

Govt. HSS, Panampally Nagar (Kochi) in action against Govt. Higher Secondary School (Goa)

With a 1-0 victory over Govt. Higher Secondary School, Goa, the senior boys of Govt. HSS, Panampally Nagar, Kochi have booked a spot in the finals of RFYS National Football Championship.

Fr. Agnel Multipurpose School and Junior College, Mumbai, is the other team to qualify in the senior boys category having taken down the spirited boys from Mamta Modern Sr. Sec. School, Delhi in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout at Cooperage Ground, Colaba.

In the college boys’ category, Nirmala College, Kochi and Thakur College of Science and Commerce, Mumbai went head-to-head against each other with the former stealing a 2-1 win over the latter to qualify for the finals of the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports National Football Championship. With a 3-1 victory over Goa’s Rosary College of Commerce & Arts, Kolkata’s Charuchandra College moves into the finals where they will face off against Kochi’s Nirmala College.

Senior Boys:

Govt. HSS, Panampally Nagar (Kochi) vs Govt. Higher Secondary School (Goa)

A brilliant goal by Josy Joseph in the dying minutes of the semi-final clash against Govt. Higher Secondary School, Goa helped his team Govt. HSS, Panampally Nagar, Kochi book a berth in the finals of the first year of the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports National Football Championship here today.

The match witnessed both teams create a lot of chances but neither of them could convert any of them. As the match headed towards extra time to decide the finalist, Josy found the back of the net in the 88th minute to put his team a goal ahead with 2 minutes remaining. The boys from Kochi ensured that they did not concede any goals to become the first finalists.

Fr. Agnel Multipurpose School And Junior College (Mumbai) vs Mamta Modern Sr. Sec. School (Delhi)

Fr. Agnel Multipurpose School And Junior College (Mumbai) takes on Mamta Modern Sr. Sec. School (Delhi)

Fr. Agnel Multipurpose School And Junior College, Mumbai held their nerve in a thrilling encounter against Mamta Modern Sr. Sec. School, Delhi to beat their counterparts and set up a title clash against Govt. HSS, Panampally Nagar, Kochi in the Senior Boys category on January 07, 2017.

The fiercely contested semi-final clash witnessed both teams tied at 1-1 after the completion of regulation time courtesy goals by Fr. Agnel’s Kasib Sayed (64’) and Mamta Modern’s Avinash Yadav (8’).

Neither of the teams conceded an inch during extra time and ultimately the game went into a penalty shootout to decide the finalist. As had been the trend during the entire course of the match, the penalty shootout saw as many as 10 strikes each with Delhi’s Milind Singh ending on the wrong side of the score sheet as he missed a crucial shot to hand the shootout to Agnel 10-9. Mayur Adhikari, who struck in the shootout for Mumbai showed excellent skills throughout the game, and was named the player of the match.

College Boys:

Nirmala College (Kochi) vs Thakur College of Science and Commerce (Mumbai)

Kochi’s Nirmala College has gained a passage into the finals of the College Boys category with a 2-1 win against Thakur College of Mumbai in a competitive semi-final match at Cooperage Ground, Colaba.

With scores being tied at half time, a goal in the 75th minute by Abhiram Shaji gave Nirmala College the lead. Thakur College tried to stage another comeback in the 87th minute but was denied their equaliser by the bar.

Rosary College of Commerce & Arts (Goa) vs Charuchandra College (Kolkata)

Kolkata’s Charuchandra College beat Goa’s Rosary College in a close encounter which ended with a 3-1 score line to qualify for the finals. Charuchandra College headed into the break with a 1-0 lead. Md. Farid doubled the lead for Charuchandra in the 70th minute.

A good comeback from Rosary College saw Snedden Medeira pulling one goal back with a stunner with his left foot. Charuchandra sealed the deal with their 3rd goal in the 90th minute. Despite ending on the losing side, Goa’s Sneddon Medeira, who has been excellent for his team throughout the tournament, was awarded the player of the match.

Brief Results: Day 6



Senior Boys:

Govt. HSS, Panampally Nagar (KOCHI) 1 (Josy Joseph 88’) beat Govt. Higher Secondary School, (GOA) 0

Fr. Agnel Multipurpose School and Junior College (MUMBAI) 1 (Kasib Sayed 64’) beat Mamta Modern Sr. Sec. School (DELHI) 1 (Avinash Yadav 8’) (Penalty Shootout: 10-9)



College Boys:

Nirmala College (KOCHI) 2 (Jithin M 21’, Abhiram Shaji 75’) beat Thakur College of Science and Commerce (MUMBAI) 1 (Umesh Perambara 43’)

Charuchandra College (KOLKATA) 2 (Sandip Patra 45’, Md Farid 70’) beat Rosary College of Commerce & Arts (GOA) 1 (Snedden Medeira 73’)