Indian Women’s League: Rising Student's club rise to the top of the IWL table

A brace from Jabamani Tudu and strikes from Anju Tamang and Sasmita Malik led Rising Student to an easy win.

by AIFF Media Report 05 Feb 2017, 17:38 IST

Rising Student’s Club leapfrogged table toppers Alakhpura FC to take the pole position in the ongoing inaugural edition of the Indian Women’s League with nine points from four matches, following their 5-0 win over FC Pune City at the Ambedkar Stadium in the Capital today (February 05, 2017).

A brace from Jabamani Tudu (1’, 15’) and strikes from Anju Tamang (44’) and Sasmita Malik (47’, 73’) led Rising Student to an easy win over their opponents.

Rising Student stunned FC Pune City by taking the lead as early as the 1st minute when Jabamani Tudu’s back header bounced over an onrushing custodian and ended in the back of the net. The early goal knocked the stuffing out of FC Pune City, whilst setting an attacking tempo for Rising Student’s Club.

Ngoubi could have put another on the goal scoring tally with less than five minutes on the clock, but her volley from outside of the box caused little trouble for Rumpa Malik.

But little did Rising Student have to wait. In the 15th minute, Jabamani Tudu’s ferocious shot from outside of the box crashed into the back of the net to double Rising Student’s lead.

With FC Pune City trailing 2-0 with less than 20 minutes on the clock, morale seemed to seep from the ‘girls in orange’, as miss-passes became a common feature. The pressure from Rising Student was so much that even FC Pune City’s counter attacks resulted in nothing and with FC Pune City failed to register even one shot on the target.

Anju Tamang took advantage of a weak clearance and poked it home to give Rising Student a 3-0 lead in the 44th minute.

After the half-time break, Rising Student were awarded a penalty in the 47th minute when Laura handed the ball inside the penalty box. Sasmita Malik slotted it with ease to make it 4-0 for Rising Student’s Club.

Even after Rising Student’s Club took an unassailable lead, they continued to attack and created chances at will. FC Pune City tried to minimise the deficit but failed to open their goal-scoring tally and Sasmita Malik’s 73rd-minute strike added gloss to the scoreline as the full-time scoreline read 5-0 in Rising Student’s Club’s favour.