Ronaldinho considers MSN to be the second best trio in Barcelona history

Ronaldinho alongside Lionel Messi and Samuel Eto’o were prolific for Barcelona

What’s the story?

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar are widely considered to be the best trio to have ever played for Barcelona, although Blaugrana legend Ronaldinho has opined that his trident was better. Speaking to ESPN Brazil, the Brazilian said, “Both tridents made history during their times with the club. Each one did really well, but I prefer the trident formed by me, Samuel Eto'o and Leo Messi.”

In the past...

Frank Rijkaard was in charge when he assembled Ronaldinho, Samuel Eto’o and a young Lionel Messi as the front three of Barcelona’s attack. The trio proceeded to win multiple awards together as they propelled Barcelona to the top of European football. Ronaldinho was hugely integral in mentoring Lionel Messi, and alongside Samuel Eto’o proceeded to plunder in some great goals.

The Details

Messi, Suarez and Neymar were brought together by Luis Enrique and the Barcelona trio have fulfilled and exceeded their manager’s demands when it comes to goal-scoring. In less than three seasons at the club, MSN have scored a staggering 312 goals – 122 in 2014/15, 131 in 2015/16 and 59 so far in 2016/17 – the most prolific in Barcelona’s history.

Yet, Ronaldinho, Lionel Messi and Samuel Eto’o were perhaps more pleasing to the eye, with the Brazilian and Argentinian two of the best players in the world when it came to sheer genius and breath-taking moments.

Here’s a video comparing the two trios and noting their best moments:

What next?

Ronaldinho’s comments might serve as a motivation for MSN to move on to further heights, to finally confirm themselves as the best trio of all time in Barcelona. The Brazilian legend will have to interact with MSN again, as he returns to the club in an ambassadorial role.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Ronaldinho’s choice seems obvious in given that he himself played in the ‘RME’ trio, but the Brazilian might have a point. In purely aesthetic terms, Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi on the same football pitch was a feast of football. MSN are perhaps more ‘efficient’, with Neymar evolving past his showboating in the last couple of years.

Football is about numbers and longevity though; and if MSN continue to play for Barcelona for another few years, the trio will surely be considered the best trio to have ever played for the Blaugrana. It won’t be long before Ronaldinho changes his opinion.