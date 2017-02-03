Ronaldinho returns to Barcelona as club ambassador

Ronaldinho signs for FC Barcelona as an ambassador for the club and will also take part in Legends games around the world.

03 Feb 2017

The Brazilian has agreed a 10-year deal with Barcelona

Brazilian legend Ronaldinho has returned to his former club FC Barcelona to take up a role as an ambassador for the club. The 36-year-old, who enjoyed five seasons at Camp Now before moving to Milan, won two La Liga titles and UEFA Champions League trophy with the club.

He has now reached an agreement with the club to become the star Brazilian ambassador and also represent the organisation in multiple activities in the coming years. In a statement, Barcelona said, “Ronaldinho will become a club ambassador and representative at various events and activities over the coming years.”

It’s been nine years since Ronaldinho last played for Barcelona but after initial contact was made towards the end of last year – when Ronaldinho was invited to inaugurate the opening of a commercial Barcelona office in New York, a meeting was held during October of last year.

He finally agreed to a 10-year deal, despite the fact that he still hasn’t officially retired from playing football. A South American journalist Paulo Freitas claims that the veteran could play again for the Brazilian Serie A club Coritiba.

A statement from the Spanish club was released today which said that FC Barcelona will be looking to link Ronaldinho’s football academies with FCBEscola and FC Barcelona, and will also be seeking multiple methods to collaborate both regarding the Barcelona brand and possible associations.

Ronaldinho will also have to be their spokesperson at a few ceremonies as well as take part in educational talks about his experience as a soccer legend.

The 36-year-old will be a part of a Legends team that will take part in a series of friendlies, which will feature other famous players who once donned the Barcelona jersey, and will take place around the world. The former World Cup winner with Brazil will be participating in FC Barcelona Foundation events, UNICEF related events and be a major part of the Masia 360, which helps with the coaching and training of the club’s players.

The two-time Ballon d'Or winner will spend the next 10 odd years with the club, possibly attracting the next generation towards Barcelona. Under his guidance, players have the chance to train or rather train under a player, who played so brilliantly that even his opposition applauded him.

Although he may never play a proper football game again, the Legends game which will take place around the world could be the last chance to see the veteran play.

As one of the biggest names to ever grace football, Ronaldinho’s widespread appeal will be a sensational tool for both Barcelona the club and Barcelona the brand. He will also be influential in expanding or rather further expanding UNICEF’s reach throughout the world, and with a 10-year deal, fans of football and the player will look forward to either watching Ronaldinho play or just seeing more of the veteran.