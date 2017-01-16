Ronaldo equals La Liga penalty record in defeat at Sevilla

By Richard Martin

MADRID (Reuters) - Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo became the joint-top penalty scorer in La Liga history on Sunday but could not prevent a 2-1 defeat at Sevilla that ended their 40-game unbeaten run.

Real's record goalscorer fired past keeper Sergio Rico for his 56th league penalty for the club as he opened their account in the 67th minute after Dani Carvajal was tripped by Rico.

It saw the Portuguese draw level with former Real great Hugo Sanchez and move 10 penalties ahead of former Barcelona defender Ronaldo Koeman who is now third on the list with 46.

Barca's Lionel Messi is the only other active player in the top 10 penalty takers in La Liga on 42 strikes.

Real failed to capitalise on Ronaldo's penalty, however, with Sergio Ramos' own goal levelling the scores in the 85th before Stevan Jovetic's added time goal inflicted a first defeat on Zinedine Zidane's side in all competitions since April 6.

