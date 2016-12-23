Rumour: Manchester City to rival Manchester United to the signing of Antoine Griezmann

Griezmann has demanded a transfer fee in excess of £60million

Manchester City are now attempting a bid to rival United to land Atletico Madrid’s ace forward Antoine Griezmann. The 25-year-old has already scored six La Liga goals this season for Diego Simeone’s side as well as another three in the Champions League and has been linked with a move to England for the best part of last year.

According to the Manchester Evening News, City manager Pep Guardiola is growing tired of his team's lack of precision in front of goal. Deprived of an alternative to Sergio Aguero, Guardiola now seems to be willing to spend big to get his man.

City, currently rely on Sergio Aguero and youngster Kelechi Iheanacho for goals. With Wilfred Bony out on loan to Stoke, Guardiola had to move Nolito, Raheem Sterling and Kevin de Bruyne into more advanced roles at times this season. Thus Griezman will be a much-needed addition to the squad with Gabriel Jesus arriving in January.

Griezmann would be under contract with Atletico until 2021 but his relationship with the club and coach Diego Simeone has soured this season. Simeone is expected to leave for Inter Milan and Griezmann is also considering a new challenge. It is very evident that Atletico will not sell the French speedster to Spanish rivals Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Manchester City is currently third in the Premier League, seven points behind Chelsea who have won 11 games in a row. The City board will thus back Guardiola to bolster his side over the next few transfer windows as he looks to transform the club into potential Champions League contender.

United, on the other hand, have a leading agent to get the deal through for the France striker. The France international is expected to cost Mourinho in excess of £60million and has emerged as Jose Mourinho's priority target for next summer.

With the talent and ability to link midfield to attack, the Special One sees Griezmann as the perfect catalyst to combine with his summer signings Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Pogba has even discussed a move to England with his France team-mate.

Mourinho also has his sights on signing Benfica defenders Victor Lindelöf and Nélson Semedo next year. The Swedish centre-back is expected to come to Old Trafford in January.

United boss Mourinho said on Wednesday when pressed about Lindelöf, “Let’s see what happens, if we buy a player. We are not buying two, three or four. If we open the door for somebody to leave it’s not because we push him, it’s because someone really wants to leave. But I will be more than happy to keep the squad as it is [in January].”